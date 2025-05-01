Miami Grand Prix: America’s Monaco? A tale of two perspectives

The Miami Grand Prix made its Formula 1 debut in 2022 and has since become a major American racing event, which ESPN dubbed “America’s Monaco” this week. And while spectators, fans and sponsors have fallen head over heels in love with Miami, the racing experience for competitors differs significantly from the glamorous atmosphere that draws parallels to the European street race.

ESPN writer Ryan McGee supports the comparison by stating that the evaluation should not be viewed as a direct one-for-one match because it would be premature, unjust, and completely unreasonable. McGee emphasizes that the event creates its distinctive atmosphere through its unique location and purely American feel. The event in Miami, unlike the legendary Monaco, lacks the waterfront street traffic of Monte Carlo and the multimillion-dollar yachts in Port Hercules but establishes its own extravagant atmosphere.

“There is indeed an entire armada of very fancy yachts packed with very fancy people gulping down very fancy drinks,” McGee writes, noting that although they are anchored on trailers with fake blue waters, they offer some of the best and even air-conditioned seats on the circuit.

Miami Grand Prix: A Monaco vibe with a party-first focus

The true allure, according to McGee, isn’t necessarily the racing itself, which is often processional in F1, particularly in Monaco. It’s the event – the feeling, the vibes, the “gold-plated barometer that has always been used to measure true F1 race weekend awesomeness.” He quotes will.i.am, who told him, “I’m not going to act like I am some sort of auto racing expert, because I’m not…But what I do know is when something is a party. A real party. This race is a real party.”

Celebrities flock to the event, with figures like Tom Cruise noting the impressive attendance of famous people and calling it the “must-attend Stateside event,” despite being surrounded by them all the time.

F1 drivers are not big fans of the Miami circuit

The drivers maintain a different perspective about the circuit when they step away from the red-carpet events and celebrity sightings. The track remains a major point of contention among drivers. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton expressed his honest opinion by ranking the circuit as one of his least favorite tracks and he also expressed negative feelings about the event itself. The drivers have expressed “mixed feelings at best” about the Hard Rock Stadium temporary track since its introduction, while expressing dissatisfaction with both the track design and its surface.

“It’s probably at the bottom of my list of preferred circuits,” Hamilton said. “As an event? Same.”

Alex Albon, who drives for Williams Racing, added that he views the Miami Grand Prix as “an awkward track with awkward corners”. Not exactly Monaco vibes from an experienced F1 driver.

While the fast, flowing first sector, looping around the stadium, receives generally favorable reviews, described as “pretty mega” by Haas driver Esteban Ocon and allowing drivers to “really push the edge,” according to Pierre Gasly, the rest of the track is less popular.

The section between Turns 13 and 16, particularly the chicane, is problematic. Fernando Alonso stated that this part is “probably not really made for these Formula 1 cars,” forcing drivers to “just try to survive that sector” rather than push for a time advantage. Max Verstappen famously likened the chicane to something better suited for a “go-kart”.

The track’s problems are exacerbated by the heat of Miami, which has affected tire behavior and race strategy, often resulting in more processional one-stop races. The organizers are considering a night race, which could reduce the temperature and alter the tire dynamics, potentially improving on-track action and enhancing the party atmosphere.

Miami stands as “America’s Monaco” due to its spectacular events, celebrity appeal, and lively event environment, despite not being a favorite among the men who risk their lives and careers speeding around it. The track occupies a middle ground between Austin’s road course and Las Vegas’s spectacle, establishing its own distinct yet disputed position on the F1 schedule.

