F1 schedule: Miami Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch Miami GP 2025

Is there Formula 1 this weekend? Sportsnaut’s F1 schedule provides you with all of the information you need to know about F1 this season. Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!
F1 schedule – Miami Grand Prix
The sixth race on the F1 schedule 2025 is at Miami. This is the first of three Formula 1 races in the United States this year, with the Miami GP (May 4), Austin GP (Oct. 19) and the Las Vegas GP (Nov. 22).
Related: Ferrari introduces new look for Miami Grand Prix
Next F1 race: Miami GP
Sunday, May 4
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Miami Grand Prix
|4:00 PM
|ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes/F1 TV Pro
Related: Formula 1 power rankings before the MiamI Grand Prix
What channel is the F1 race on today?
There is no F1 race on today. Sunday’s F1 race is on ESPN.
What time is F1 qualifying?
Qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix is at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET. You can find the fully Miami GP schedule below, including practice times.
- Practice 1: 12:30 PM ET on Friday, May 2
- Sprint Race: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3
- Qualifying: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3
- Miami GOP: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 4
Related: Verstappen to Aston Martin? Saudi deal shakes F1
When is the next F1 race?
The next F1 race is on Sunday, May 4, with the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.
Related: Explaining the F1 points system: Everything you need to know about F1 scoring
What channel is F1 on?
The F1 Miami Grand Prix will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and F1 TV Pro. You can find the full F1 TV schedule for the next 10 races further below.
F1 schedule: Upcoming Formula 1 races
Here is the upcoming Formula 1 schedule.
|Date
|Race
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|May 4
|Miami Grand Prix
|4:00 PM
|ABC
|May 18
|Italian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ESPN2
|May 25
|Monaco Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ABC
|June 1
|Spanish Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ESPN
|June 15
|Canadian Grand Prix
|2:00 PM
|ABC
|June 29
|Austrian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ESPN
|July 6
|British Grand Prix
|10:00 AM
|ESPN2
|July 27
|Belgian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ESPN
|August 3
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|9:00 AM
|ESPN
Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?
The next Formula 1 Grand Prix is at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.
How many F1 races are in the US?
There are three Formula 1 races in the United States in 2025. The Miami Grand Prix on May 4), the Austin Grand Prix on October 19 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22. You can find the full F1 schedule for the United States races below.
|Date
|Race
|Location
|Time (ET)
|May 4
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami International Autodrome
|4:00 PM
|Oct. 19
|Austin Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|3:00 PM
|Nov. 22
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas Street Circuit
|3:00 PM
How long does an F1 race last?
Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed two hours due to safety reasons. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.
Related: What is the difference between F1 and IndyCar?
How many F1 races are there in 2025?
There are 24 Formula 1 races this season, which are divided all across the globe from Las Vegas and Miami in the United States to Barcelona, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the F1 schedule stretching from the middle of March to the first week of December.