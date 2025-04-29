F1 schedule: Miami Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch Miami GP 2025

If you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race, practice, and qualifying session over the entire season.

Is there Formula 1 this weekend? Sportsnaut’s F1 schedule provides you with all of the information you need to know about F1 this season. Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

F1 schedule – Miami Grand Prix

The sixth race on the F1 schedule 2025 is at Miami. This is the first of three Formula 1 races in the United States this year, with the Miami GP (May 4), Austin GP (Oct. 19) and the Las Vegas GP (Nov. 22).

Next F1 race: Miami GP

Sunday, May 4

SeriesTime (ET)TV
Miami Grand Prix4:00 PMESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes/F1 TV Pro
Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida)

What channel is the F1 race on today?

There is no F1 race on today. Sunday’s F1 race is on ESPN.

What time is F1 qualifying?

Qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix is at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET. You can find the fully Miami GP schedule below, including practice times.

  • Practice 1: 12:30 PM ET on Friday, May 2
  • Sprint Race: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3
  • Qualifying: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3
  • Miami GOP: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 4

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is on Sunday, May 4, with the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

What channel is F1 on?

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and F1 TV Pro. You can find the full F1 TV schedule for the next 10 races further below.

F1 schedule: Upcoming Formula 1 races

Here is the upcoming Formula 1 schedule.

DateRaceTime (ET)How to Watch
May 4Miami Grand Prix4:00 PMABC
May 18Italian Grand Prix9:00 AMESPN2
May 25Monaco Grand Prix9:00 AMABC
June 1Spanish Grand Prix9:00 AMESPN
June 15Canadian Grand Prix2:00 PMABC
June 29Austrian Grand Prix9:00 AMESPN
July 6British Grand Prix10:00 AMESPN2
July 27Belgian Grand Prix9:00 AMESPN
August 3Hungarian Grand Prix9:00 AMESPN

Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?

The next Formula 1 Grand Prix is at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.

How many F1 races are in the US?

There are three Formula 1 races in the United States in 2025. The Miami Grand Prix on May 4), the Austin Grand Prix on October 19 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22. You can find the full F1 schedule for the United States races below.

DateRaceLocationTime (ET)
May 4Miami Grand PrixMiami International Autodrome4:00 PM
Oct. 19Austin Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas3:00 PM
Nov. 22Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Street Circuit3:00 PM

How long does an F1 race last?

Formula One: Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed two hours due to safety reasons. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many F1 races are there in 2025?

There are 24 Formula 1 races this season, which are divided all across the globe from Las Vegas and Miami in the United States to Barcelona, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the F1 schedule stretching from the middle of March to the first week of December.

