F1 schedule: Miami Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch Miami GP 2025

Is there Formula 1 this weekend? Sportsnaut’s F1 schedule provides you with all of the information you need to know about F1 this season. Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

F1 schedule – Miami Grand Prix

The sixth race on the F1 schedule 2025 is at Miami. This is the first of three Formula 1 races in the United States this year, with the Miami GP (May 4), Austin GP (Oct. 19) and the Las Vegas GP (Nov. 22).

Next F1 race: Miami GP

Sunday, May 4

Series Time (ET) TV Miami Grand Prix 4:00 PM ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes/F1 TV Pro Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida)

What channel is the F1 race on today?

There is no F1 race on today. Sunday’s F1 race is on ESPN.

What time is F1 qualifying?

Qualifying for the F1 Miami Grand Prix is at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET. You can find the fully Miami GP schedule below, including practice times.

Practice 1: 12:30 PM ET on Friday, May 2

12:30 PM ET on Friday, May 2 Sprint Race: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3 Qualifying: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 3 Miami GOP: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 4

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is on Sunday, May 4, with the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

What channel is F1 on?

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will be on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and F1 TV Pro. You can find the full F1 TV schedule for the next 10 races further below.

F1 schedule: Upcoming Formula 1 races

Here is the upcoming Formula 1 schedule.

Date Race Time (ET) How to Watch May 4 Miami Grand Prix 4:00 PM ABC May 18 Italian Grand Prix 9:00 AM ESPN2 May 25 Monaco Grand Prix 9:00 AM ABC June 1 Spanish Grand Prix 9:00 AM ESPN June 15 Canadian Grand Prix 2:00 PM ABC June 29 Austrian Grand Prix 9:00 AM ESPN July 6 British Grand Prix 10:00 AM ESPN2 July 27 Belgian Grand Prix 9:00 AM ESPN August 3 Hungarian Grand Prix 9:00 AM ESPN

Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?

The next Formula 1 Grand Prix is at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida, with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.

How many F1 races are in the US?

There are three Formula 1 races in the United States in 2025. The Miami Grand Prix on May 4), the Austin Grand Prix on October 19 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22. You can find the full F1 schedule for the United States races below.

Date Race Location Time (ET) May 4 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome 4:00 PM Oct. 19 Austin Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3:00 PM Nov. 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Street Circuit 3:00 PM

How long does an F1 race last?

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed two hours due to safety reasons. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many F1 races are there in 2025?

There are 24 Formula 1 races this season, which are divided all across the globe from Las Vegas and Miami in the United States to Barcelona, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the F1 schedule stretching from the middle of March to the first week of December.