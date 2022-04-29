NFL world reacts to Ed Marinaro taking a lifetime to announce Vikings pick during Day 2 of NFL Draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings selected Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth at pick No. 42 after making their third trade of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. But to be honest, that’s burying the lede. This story is about former Vikings great Ed Marinaro who just did his best to steal the show on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

It’s long been a common practice to have retired football greats announce picks on the second and third days of the draft, and we’ve seen some wild antics over the years, but Marinaro’s appearance was painstakingly long.

Sure, like any public performance, there were highs and lows, but the best part may have been the end. Or maybe when an event official had to step in, kindly letting him know to hurry things along. This announcement took a full three minutes, see for yourself, if you have absolutely nothing better to do.

Ed Marinaro went on for so long without naming the pick that producers had to walk on stage to stop him 😂 pic.twitter.com/hY9E73UHlV — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 29, 2022

*Ed Marinaro announcing a super important NFL Draft pick*



Ed Marinaro: “So what’s the deal with airlines?” #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/edAPEkKWUv — Caleb (@VolsAndDraft) April 30, 2022

Ed Marinaro is the Aretha Franklin of draft pick announcers. — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) April 29, 2022

I went to take a shower. Is Ed Marinaro still talking? — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 30, 2022

Flashback to Clemson CB Andrew Booth behind the scenes waiting for Ed Marinaro to depart the stage to live his best life… pic.twitter.com/euMQb1drvQ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 30, 2022

Ed Marinaro has hijacked the draft. It’s his personal talk show now. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 29, 2022

Ed Marinaro did not understand the assignment. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 29, 2022

Ed Marinaro let my dad look at his issue of Playboy in a chance meeting in the 70's. He might tell that story right now. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) April 29, 2022

Open mic Ed Marinaro doesn't give a shit who's on the clock — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) April 29, 2022