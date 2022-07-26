DUX, Lakers, 76ers seal NBA 2K League 3v3 playoff spots

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DUX Infinitos lost their match and Lakers Gaming were idle, but both teams clinched NBA 2K League 3v3 playoff spots thanks to other results in 3v3 Seed Weeks action on Tuesday.

Bucks Gaming downed Warriors Gaming Squad 3-1 and Wizards District Gaming topped Cavs Legion GC 3-1, knocking out the Warriors and the Cavs and sending DUX and the Lakers to the Western Conference postseason.

The Wizards sealed a first-round playoff bye with their victory.

NetsGC dumped DUX 3-1.

76ers GC swept the Gen.G Tigers 3-0 to wrap up a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field. While the Western Conference playoff teams are set, one berth remains in the Eastern Conference.

In other Tuesday results, Magic Gaming edged Hawks Talon GC 3-2, Pistons GT crushed Blazer5 Gaming 3-0, Celtics Crossover Gaming handled Hornets Venom GT 3-1 and Kings Guard Gaming dumped Jazz Gaming 3-1.

The 3v3 Seed Weeks, which run through Friday, are finalizing five of the six playoff spots for each conference. The teams that come in sixth through 12th will compete in the Steal Open on Aug. 10-11 for the last postseason places in each conference. The 3v3 playoffs will be held Aug. 17-20 at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Action continues Wednesday with eight matches:

–Bucks Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Jazz Gaming

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming

–76ers GC vs. Lakers Gaming

–Pacers Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

–Grizz Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers

–NetsGC vs. Mavs Gaming

NBA 2K League 3v3 standings, with games played and points

x-clinched playoff spot

EASTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Wizards District Gaming, 22, 18

x-2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 19, 15

x-3. Hawks Talon GC, 18, 13

x-4. 76ers GC, 16, 12

5. Knicks Gaming, 17, 10

6. Hornets Venom GT, 18, 9

7. NetsGC, 18, 9

8. Grizz Gaming, 18, 7

9. Heat Check Gaming, 16, 7

10. Raptors Uprising GC, 15, 6

11. Magic Gaming, 15, 5

12. Gen.G Tigers, 15, 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

x-1. Pacers Gaming, 21, 17

x-2. Bucks Gaming, 17, 14

x-3. Pistons GT, 19, 14

x-4. Lakers Gaming, 18, 12

x-5. DUX Infinitos, 21, 12

6. Cavs Legion GC, 18, 10

7. Warriors Gaming Squad, 16, 9

8. T-Wolves Gaming, 15, 9

9. Kings Guard Gaming, 15, 8

10. Jazz Gaming, 16, 7

11. Mavs Gaming, 15, 7

12. Blazer5 Gaming, 16, 6

–Field Level Media