San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw ejected after getting into it with Eagles security official Dom DiSandro

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is among the best players at his position in the NFL. He’s also known for committing some dumb penalties throughout his career.

That came out in droves during Sunday’s huge game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Greenlaw was ejected from the game after getting into it with Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro. Check out the scene inside Lincoln Financial Field.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw has been tossed from the game.

DiSandro was also ejected from the game. As you can see, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was also involved in the fracas as was head coach Nick Sirianni.

Officials on hand got together and opted to ejected both Dre Greenlaw and DiSandro. It was well warranted for both of them. The latter also received a standing ovation from Eagles fans on hand.

Dom Disandro, the #Eagles chief security officer has been thrown out of the game too…



He got a standing ovation



Why did they throw him out???

pic.twitter.com/p1NtUSw8M2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 3, 2023

It’s no real surprise that things got heated between the 49ers and Eagles in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.

There was a whole lot of trash talking ahead of the game. It’s also one of the most important games on the NFL schedule with Philadelphia boasting a 10-1 record and the 49ers at 8-3.

By virtue of the penalty on Greenlaw, Philadelphia was able to drive down the field to make it a 21-13 game after San Francisco had scored three consecutive touchdowns following a slow first quarter for the road team.