Draymond Green trashes Los Angeles Lakers fans, calls them ‘spoiled brats’

Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Miami Heat in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green thinks that the Los Angeles Lakers fans who have loudly aired their displeasure with the team’s recent poor play are just being a bunch of “spoiled brats.”

There is no doubt the Lakers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2021-2022 NBA season. The team has lost six of their last seven and have fallen all the way to the ninth spot in the Western Conference. The organization’s expectation that the trio of Lebron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook could be a cohesive and dominant force was completely unfounded.

With the team seven games under .500 and staring down the possibility of a second losing season in four years, fans at the Staples Center have started to let the team know they are not happy with their performance. Earlier in the season, their focus was on the disappointing play of Westbrook, but now the whole squad is starting to feel the LA heat.

Draymond Green calls Los Angeles Lakers fans ‘pathetic’

One person who believes the recent booing at home games is completely uncalled for is Pacific Division rival player Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star believes that Lakers fans are overreacting. Especially since the team just won a championship less than two years ago.

Draymond Green stats (2021-2022): 7.9 PPG, 7.6 REB, 7.4 AST

For a franchise that is tied for the most championships in NBA history, Green says angry Lakers fans are acting like “pathetic” “brats.”

“I thought it was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA,” Green explained on his podcast. “Let’s not be like spoiled brats. It’s okay to be spoiled, like yea, you can 100% be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats. “That was about as bratty as something I’ve seen. Considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago,” he added. “And now you’re booing? I thought it was utterly ridiculous.”

The Warriors currently have the second-best record in the NBA at 43-19. They return to action on the NBA games today schedule tonight to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on the road.