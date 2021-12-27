Draymond Green lays into Karl-Anthony Towns for ‘chasing stats’ comments

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green likes to talk a lot. For some, it happens to be way too much.

That includes talking trash to opponents on the court and continually going after officials. It actually led to him being suspended for an NBA Finals game what seems to be eons ago.

Apparently, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t immune from this trash talking.

Towns just recently talked about NBA players who “chase stats,” specifically bringing up Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

“He (Westbrook) definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though,” Towns said recently. “I don’t care what anyone says. You know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he plays hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.”

Apparently, Draymond Green was not too happy with these comments. The three-time NBA champion clapped back at KAT big time.

“I once watched from the bench due o us beating the T’Wolves a** and he (Towns) was in the game down 20 with 2 minutes to go,” Green said on social. “Come on man. Stop talking to people about the ‘bros’ and yelling this is a ‘brotherhood.’ SMH.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Green?

Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns causing some drama

At a time when the NBA world is in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak, it’s great to see the league of petty back in full force. Green has been a part of that petty over the past several years. Meanwhile, Towns is usually a bit more reserved.

But this is rather interesting timing. Green is currently suiting up with Towns’ former Timberwolves teammate in that of Andrew Wigins, the latter of whom is excelling away from Minneapolis.

Currently seeing a COVID outbreak themselves, the Timberwolves have lost three conscutive games. As for the Warriors, they boast the best record in the NBA following a Christmas Day win over the Phoenix Suns.

For both Towns and Green, it seems that they have some time on their hands as both are currently sidelined to COVID-19.