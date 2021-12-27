Timberwolves sign center Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

Apr 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Greg Monroe (55) during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed veteran center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Monday.

Monroe, 31, has not played in the NBA since the 2019 playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 12 games this season with the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, he averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Over nine NBA seasons, Monroe averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 632 games (417 starts) with the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Sixers.

The Pistons selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

As of Monday, Minnesota had five players in the health and safety protocols: Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt.

