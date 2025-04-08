Did you have the same NASCAR FOX problem that Denny Hamlin did?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

During the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin said he watched back the race on Sunday at Darlington and was left with one question about the broadcast quality.

“Is FOX‘s audio fucked up for anyone else,” said the winner.

“Like, I notice in my living room and in my bus, I have multiple speakers. I have a TV and then I have speakers, a left and a right. But the audio during our races only comes out of our right speaker. It’s like it’s on analog. I don’t know. I’ve noticed it for a few weeks that they’ve got something going on with their audio that is just not like all other audio coming through FOX or any other station for that matter. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Hamlin also addressed topics like where he keeps all his trophies and why he didn’t do a backflip after winning the race in a Carl Edwards throwback wrap.