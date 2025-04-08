Denny Hamlin on where he keeps his 56 NASCAR Cup trophies

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin has 56 NASCAR Cup Series wins and that’s in addition to 11 victories at the Xfinity Series level and two more in Trucks. ‘

Where do all those trophies go? It was a topic brought up on Monday in the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast.

“I’ve had to spread them out quite a bit,” Hamlin said. “I got probably 15 percent of trophies at my office now at 23XI. I’ve got probably 30-40 percent somewhere in that range kind of near the bowling alley. Then I got some over by the basketball court. It’s spread out, and I got some stuff that’s in the garage. The clocks, they’re spread out all over the place. Different people have them.”

Hamlin famously has a luxurious house on Lake Norman in North Carolina. He has several of his most famous race winning cars in his house as well. Like he said, it helps now that he can spread them around to the team shop he co-owns with Michael Jordan now too.

Hamlin was asked if he knows what the trophies look like before he gets to Victory Lane.

“They usually have it at the driver’s meeting, kind of sitting front and center there,” Hamlin said. “It just kind of depends on the track. Like Martinsville, you don’t actually get a trophy. There was no trophy at Martinsville. You just get the clock.”

Hamlin says 61 is his current goal for the 2025 regular season because he would pass Kevin Harvick for 10th on the all-time wins list.

“I mean, truthfully, it’s really 61, you know? I don’t know,” Hamlin said. “I want to get it as soon as possible ’cause you never know when you don’t race anymore. I think these wins early in the season certainly are beneficial to getting some pressure off for Playoff points. Certainly makes me feel good to keep piling on those wins.”