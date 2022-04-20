Devin Booker expected to miss Games 3 and 4 of the Suns vs Pelicans series

Superstar scorer Devin Booker is expected to miss Games 3 and 4 of the Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Western Conference first-round series.

On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that a mild hamstring strain Booker suffered during the team’s 125-114 Game 2 loss to the Pelicans will likely keep him out of the next two matchups in the series.

The report also states that the Suns are still evaluating the results of an MRI. Meaning the severity of the injury and how long the 25-year-old could be sidelined is still to be unclear. However, a return later in the series has not yet been ruled out.

The injury occurred during the third quarter while chasing down Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes on a fast break. Booker failed in an attempt to block the shot and looked to have tweaked the hamstring after landing. He immediately came out after the play and missed the rest of the team’s eventual loss.

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has a history of hamstring injuries

Losing a player of Booker’s caliber is a massive loss at any point, but he was off to an unbelievable start over the first three-quarters of the game. Scoring 31 points and hitting on seven three points. With one of the league’s best players out of the lineup, the Pelicans were able to put together a strong finish to the second half and ended up winning the game going away, and evening the series at 1-1.

Booker has had issues with his hamstrings injuries over the last couple of seasons. In November, he strained his left hamstring and ended up missing seven games. During last year’s NBA Finals, he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3, but kept the issue a secret and played through the pain. He also missed four games in the 2020-2021 season with a similar injury. In those games he missed, the Suns had a record of 8-6.

Game 3 of the Suns vs Pelicans in New Orleans is part of our NBA games today listing for Friday.