Devin Booker signs four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension with Phoenix Suns

As soon as the NBA free agency window opened, the Phoenix Suns made perhaps their biggest move of the offseason. No, it wasn’t a blockbuster trade. Instead, Suns general manager James Jones locked in the face of the franchise, signing Devin Booker to a four-year, $214 million supermax contract extension, according to Shams Charania.

What does the signing mean for the Suns’ offseason? And what does Booker have to do to live up to his new contract extension over the next few years?

Devin Booker’s impact on Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker IS the Phoenix Suns. Still just 25 years old, Booker has been with the Suns through thick and thin. Whether it was when they were a bottom-of-the-barrel team, or now that they’re annual contenders to win an NBA Title.

Booker is the heart and soul of this team and is certainly untouchable in all trade talks. The three-time NBA All-Star has averaged over 20 points per game since his second year in the league and has only gotten better since.

Devin Booker stats in 2022-23: 26.8 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.3 3PT%

While Booker is undoubtedly one of the best offensive players in basketball, his next task will be finding a way to get back to the NBA Finals, as they fell just short in the 2020-21 season. Living up to that standard will forever memorialize Booker, but for now, he’s set to become a very, very, very rich man.

The new extension keeps Booker in Phoenix through the 2027-28 season, but the roster next season could have a bit of a different look, with Deandre Ayton’s future up in the air.

Still, expect the Suns to be contenders, with Booker leading the way.

