Deion Sanders details how Mississippi water emergency has Jackson State in ‘crisis mode’

At a time when head coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers should be making their final preparations for Sunday’s opener against Florida A&M on ESPN 2, the program is in crisis mode due to the Mississippi water emergency.

The water system in Jackson, Mississippi that officials feared would collapse happened, leaving residents without any reliable running water.

Rain and flooding in Mississippi resulted in the OB Curtis Water Plant being contained by river water, impacting the plant that treats more than 50 million gallons per day, according to BBC. On Monday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the treatment plant in the capital city started failing, forcing a state of emergency with schools, restaurants and businesses closed.

Jackson State is experiencing its own share of problems just days before the Tigers are set to travel to Miami for the season-opener against Florida A&M. With the crisis expected to last several days, Sanders shared on Instagram how it’s directly impacting the program.

“We’ve been hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson. We don’t have water; water means we don’t have air conditioning. We can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. So right now we’re operating in crisis mode.” Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on emergency water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

While the Tigers are still practicing, with Jackson State University bringing in temporary restrooms for all students, Sanders detailed how the crisis has left players without water or the ability to shower at the facility. The legendary NFL cornerback is looking into what he can arrange for players so they can shower and have clean water, but it’s a long process.

While the Tigers will be able to get away from the issues for a few days, they will return to problems. Jackson, Mississippi has been under a boil water notice since late July and the problems with its water system have existed for over a year.

It will provide another hurdle for Jackson State and its community this fall. However, the Tigers’ on-field success (11-2) and Sanders’ involvement within the community could provide something for everyone in Jackson to rally around in the weeks ahead.