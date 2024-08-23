Deion Sanders, Colorado ban local columnist from asking questions about Buffaloes college football

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Usually, college football teams proudly welcome reporters who pepper them with questions, as it helps raise the program’s profile worldwide. But Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are different. But of course, not all these questions are the same.

Sometimes, reporters ask questions to stir up controversy, and Coach Prime doesn’t want anything to do with that approach. Not for his 2024 Colorado football team.

Here’s one that doesn’t happen every day. The Colorado Buffaloes have informed the Denver Post that columnist Sean Keeler is no longer allowed to ask any questions about the local college football team. Keeler will still be allowed to cover other aspects of the Colorado athletics program, just not football, which is the biggest draw the Buffaloes have.

Keeler is being banned because of what Deion Sanders claims is a series of attacks, using specific phrases that don’t paint them in a positive light. These include “false prophet, Deposition Deion, Planet Prime, Bruce Lee of B.S., the Deion Kool-Aid, and circus.”

“After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events.” Colorado statement on banning Sean Keeler

The suspension or ban is for an indefinite amount of time. However, Keeler will still retain his credentials to cover Colorado athletics, including football. It should also be noted that this ban only applies to Keeler, so if the Denver Post has or hires another reporter, they’ll be able to ask Sanders questions again.

Sanders also has a specific clause in his contract that states he only has to speak with “mutually agreed upon” members of the media. It is not known whether this request was personally made by Sanders or another member of Colorado’s program.

