Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams knocked out, officials blasted for non-call

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was having himself another great game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.

Unfortunately for Adams and his Packers, the star pass-catcher was caught up in a brutal hit by 49ers safety Jimmie Ward in the fourth quarter.

Ward hit Davante Adams right in the helmet as the Pro Bowler attempted to make a catch down the field. As you can see, Adams clearly lost consciousness for a bit.

How on earth was there no flag on this?!? Davante Adams is still down. Wow.



Shockingly, officials at hand at Levi’s Stadium in Northern California did not call it a penalty against Ward.

We’re not even sure where to start with this one. Players are supposed to be protected in these situations. He was defenseless.

Even after officials called some egregious penalties throughout the game, they held the whistle on this one.

NFL world blasts officials after Davante Adams was knocked out

Davante Adams took a huge shot and is down. Jimmie Ward with the contact to his helmet. Looked like Adams may have lost consciousness — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 27, 2021

This #NFL crew needs to get with it. — Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) September 27, 2021

It's remarkable that the officials — so eager to throw flags on deep passes today — kept them in their pockets on that one. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 27, 2021

That is the definition of a hit to the head or neck on a defenseless opponent. Really bad miss by Jerome Boger’s crew on a play that left one of the NFL’s best players motionless on the field. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 27, 2021

Davante Adams down on that double coverage makes me feel sick to my stomach. Supposed to protect these elite guys in the air somehow with PI, then none is called?!?! — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 27, 2021

Tonight was a complete embarrassment all the way around. Boger and his crew would be fired in any other industry of this financial level given their performance. https://t.co/HqQWGJVpgn — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 27, 2021

"Hasn't been a good night for Matt with the officials."



Long for the day when announcers just start ripping the officials themselves for having a bad game. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 27, 2021