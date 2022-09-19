Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking off Matthew Stafford in the season opener last week.

That’s now a minor backdrop after what we saw during Buffalo’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Western New York on Monday night. Jackson left in the second quarter after being the victim of friendly fire on the part of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. As you can see in this link, Jackson’s neck snapped back after contact.

Jackson was down on the turf in Buffalo before an ambulance came on to the field. The former Pitt star was loaded on to the ambulance as Bills temmates were at mid-field on bended knee praying. Jackson’s neck had to be immobilized as he was loaded on to a backboard and gurney.

Dane Jackson had movement as he was loaded on to the ambulance

That’s the good news here. Reports from Highmark Stadium indicated that Jackson had movement in his legs after suffering the injury. He’s obviously going to head to a hospital for further tests.

Any guess about the severity of the injury at this point would be reckless. We won’t have updates until they are provided in an official manner from the Bills themselves.

Dane Jackson was a seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He started six games a season ago, but was taking on a lead role for Buffalo with Tre’Davious White sidelined to injury.

Our thoughts are with the young man right now. That’s for sure.