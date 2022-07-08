Damian Lillard signs two-year, $122 million contract extension with Portland Trail Blazers

After years of rumors from other teams trying to link Damian Lillard to their organization, the superstar point guard is making one thing clear — He doesn’t plan on leaving the Portland Trail Blazers any time soon.

According to Shams Charania, the Blazers and Lillard have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $122 million. This new deal adds on to his existing four-year, $176 million deal, which started in 2021. Now Lillard is locked in with Portland through the 2026-27 season, when he’ll be 36.

Looking at Damian Lillard’s contract details

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers are thrilled to have their franchise player locked in for several more years. Up front, this has to be considered a win, right? No more rumors of stars from other teams trying to lure Lillard elsewhere. Plus, recently it was reported that the Blazers had to have a strong offseason to get Lillard to agree to his extension, whether that’s true or not may never be known, but it’s clear they’ve improved the roster.

Here’s what Lillard’s new contract looks like.

Year Salary 2022-23 (age 32) $42.4 million 2023-24 (age 33) $45.6 million 2024-25 (age 34) $48.7 million New extension begins – 2025-26 (age 35) $58.5 million 2026-27 (age 36) $63.2 million

Wow. At the age of 36, Lillard is set to make over $60 million in one season. That’s impressive.

To compare to some other players at that stage, LeBron James and Chris Paul are both 37 years old and are still at the top of their game (maybe a slight decline, but they’re still elite). Will the Blazers regret this extension a couple years from now? Who knows? But for now, they make their fanbase happy, and the face of their franchise even happier. It’s hard to argue against that.

Related: Top 2023 NBA free agents: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving could lead the charge