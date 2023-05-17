Minnesota Vikings ‘open’ to keeping Dalvin Cook on 2023 roster with one condition

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook enters the summer on the NFL roster bubble, with uncertainty regarding whether or not he’ll play for the Vikings in 2023. While there remains a viable possibility the Pro Bowl running back is released, he has one shot to stay on the roster.

Cook, entering his age-28 season, still has three years remaining on a five-year, $63 million extension he signed in 2020. However, the Vikings are tight against the NFL salary cap and would create significant financial savings by trading or releasing Cook.

Dalvin Cook stats 2022: 1,468 scrimmage yards, 10 total touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

Minnesota reportedly shopped Cook to multiple NFL teams this offseason with the Miami Dolphins among those expressing interest. However, a majority of clubs added a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the trade market for Cook evaporating, as NFL teams await to see if the Vikings release him, there is reportedly one scenario that could allow him to remain in Minnesota.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that the Vikings would be open to keeping Cook on the roster for the upcoming season on the condition that he takes a pay cut.

“Cook won’t play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year. The Vikings have come close to trading him, going deep into talks with Miami a couple of months back. But all along, the communication has been good, and the team has been open to bringing him back on a reduced number.” Albert Breer on what it will take for the Minnesota Vikings to keep Dalvin Cook

Cook currently carries a $14.1 million cap hit, a figure that the Vikings aren’t comfortable paying. While he delivered a 1,000-yard season in 2022, he became a less effective runner and would likely have to move into a committee role next season if he returns.

Dalvin Cook stats (career): 5,993 rushing yards, 47 rushing touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry

According to Next Gen States, Cook ranked 32nd in yards created per touch (2.4), 30th in breakaway run rate (4.5%) and 37th in true yards per carry (4.1). Furthermore, his yards after contact per attempt dipped from 2.4 (2020) to 1.9 (2021) and finally 1.8 this past season.

The alternative for Cook, if he refuses to take a pay cut, is likely being released. The Vikings would create $9 million in cap space by designating Cook as a post-June 1 cut and any team he signs with in free agency would presumably offer a committee role.