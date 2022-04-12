Dalvin Cook confirms plans to change jersey numbers from No. 33 to No. 4 this season

A move that’s been rumored for a while has finally been officially confirmed. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is going back to the jersey number he wore at Florida State.

In speaking with reporters as the Vikings report to OTAs on Tuesday, Cook made the uniform announcement himself.

Originally rising to fame in the NFL rocking the purple No. 33 jersey, for the first time in his pro career, Cook will now wear No. 4 going forward. A move that’s been years in the making, but first became possible last season thanks to the NFL loosening their jersey number restrictions.

Cook would have made the switch immediately after the league announced the change, but the cost to buy back any unpurchased No. 33 jerseys proved too costly at the time, or he at least deemed it not worthy. Cook mentioned the price to switch from 33 to 4 last season would have been $1.2 million. Now, since it’s been a year, there is no penalty for players planning to change jersey numbers.

Dalvin Cook salary (2021): $1.5 million base salary, $1.98 million in yearly cash

Now, fans of the shifty running back may want to upgrade their NFL jersey collection, by shopping for a No. 4 in purple. Basically, you can bet Cook’s No. 4 jersey will quickly become a top seller, especially in Minnesota. But Florida State Seminoles fans might also get in on the fun, hoping to relive the glory days.

Meanwhile, for those wondering, Justin Jefferson has thought of going back to the No. 2 he wore at LSU, but he hasn’t made a final decision yet. For now, he’s still with No. 18.

