Why Dallas Mavericks need rejuvenated Spencer Dinwiddie to win Western Conference

The Dallas Mavericks made a bold move at the NBA trade deadline, sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round draft selection to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. A subsequent move to this trade was the Mavericks extending forward Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $52 million deal (per The Athletic’s Shams Charania).

In moving Porzingis, the Mavericks terminated the once promising duo of the big man and Luka Doncic. Now they find themselves looking different both on the floor and from a philosophical point of view. For this new-look bunch to hold up the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, they need Dinwiddie to get back to being an impact player.

Here’s why the Mavericks need a rejuvenated Spencer Dinwiddie to win the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks’ roster has a new dynamic

It’s no secret that the Mavericks’ offense is centered around Luka Doncic, most recently exhibited by the organization getting shooting across their depth chart around the point forward. Now, they’ve doubled down on that movement in that their operation is entirely reliant on Doncic.

Reggie Bullock is a proven “three-and-d” player. Bertans, Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber have been and/or are reliable outside snipers. Jalen Brunson has gradually improved, which includes his perimeter game. Sterling Brown has previously found success from beyond the arc. Doncic, of course, gets points all over the floor.

With Doncic attracting the bulk of defensive attention, the idea is his presence either generates a double-team from the jump or him attacking the rack creates a clean perimeter look for a teammate. Although that concept has been present in recent memory for the Mavericks, Porzingis being removed from the equation furthers the approach.

Davis Bertans stats (2021-22): 5.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 35.8/32.5/93.5

Porzingis scores both inside and outside, whereas Bertans is a primary shooter. Frankly, half of head coach Jason Kidd’s rotation is made up of primary shooters. Those perimeter shots don’t always fall.

It makes sense to get complementary skill sets around your franchise player. The problem? Dallas doesn’t have a go-to scorer who gets points in a variety of ways at a high level outside of Doncic. Dinwiddie can change that.

Spencer Dinwiddie can provide a new dimension to the Dallas Mavericks’ offense

At his best, Dinwiddie has been a plausible and productive floor general. This season has been a mess, as Dinwiddie is putting together his worst NBA season in five years. Dallas needs the former version of the 28-year-old guard.

It’s feasible to think Dinwiddie can get back to being a reliable and impactful backcourt starter. He’s adept at getting around defenders off the dribble, getting the ball in the cup and facilitating for his teammates. This is someone who can be successful running an NBA offense. It was just two years ago when Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points per game, leading the scoring charge for the Brooklyn Nets.

Unlike many of his new teammates, Dinwiddie is an inefficient shooter. That’s okay because he has a different strong suit in his ability to consistently get points attacking the rack. The Mavericks have minimal players who do as such. Dinwiddie provides offensive balance and variety.

Spencer Dinwiddie stats (2021-22): 12.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.6/30.7/78.9

With Doncic leading the charge, Dinwiddie operates in an off-the-ball scoring role. That said, he can also handle the rock as the shot clock winds down and find his teammates for easy buckets.

A healthy Doncic, productive Dinwiddie and continually improving Brunson being accompanied by a bevy of shooters is a combination that can do damage. It can only do damage if the second variable holds up its end of the bargain, though.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks have no margin for error

Dallas resides in the ruthless Western Conference. Looking to finally get past the first round of the playoffs, they have no margin for error. To boot, they’re likely without Tim Hardaway Jr. for the remainder of the season due to a fractured foot.

There’s upside on this Mavericks’ roster. As previously alluded to, Dinwiddie is capable of better performance, as is Bertans. The forward is just two seasons removed from averaging 15.4 points per game. All the while, he’s a career 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc. At his best, Bertans is an elite shooter.

Two weeks ago, the Mavericks were a respectable conference threat likely to advance no further than the second round of the playoffs; they looked good but not great with a lot of the same faces. From that standpoint, it was worth shaking up the rotation in a substantial way.

The most prevalent difference under Kidd has been the Mavericks becoming a high-level defensive team. Of course, that has come with some offensive sacrifice and, most disturbingly, inefficiency on that end of the floor. Dallas currently being the fifth seed in the West doesn’t matter. Them becoming a well-oiled machine on the offensive end down the stretch is what matters.

If the Mavericks get mere extrapolation performance from Dinwiddie and Bertans, they hold a fate no different than years past: an early boot in the playoffs. On the other hand, the two players getting back to peak performance, specifically Dinwiddie, changes the game for the Mavericks.