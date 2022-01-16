Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for punting down 16 against San Francisco 49ers

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys weren’t having a good time of it against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.
Dallas found itself down 23-7 in the third quarter after San Francisco turned a Dak Prescott interception into a touchdown on a Deebo Samuel run.
Following said score, Dallas had it at its own 33-yard line with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter. It was fourth-and two.
Rather than going for it, Mike McCarthy opted to punt. He heard it from Cowboys fans inside AT&T Stadium.
Potentially on the hot seat if Dallas were to drop this game, McCarthy was also on the receiving end of criticism on the social media world for playing it conservative. It’s something that defined the head coach’s career with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers before making his way to Big D.