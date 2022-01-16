Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for punting down 16 against San Francisco 49ers

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys weren’t having a good time of it against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

Dallas found itself down 23-7 in the third quarter after San Francisco turned a Dak Prescott interception into a touchdown on a Deebo Samuel run.

Following said score, Dallas had it at its own 33-yard line with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter. It was fourth-and two.

Rather than going for it, Mike McCarthy opted to punt. He heard it from Cowboys fans inside AT&T Stadium.

Potentially on the hot seat if Dallas were to drop this game, McCarthy was also on the receiving end of criticism on the social media world for playing it conservative. It’s something that defined the head coach’s career with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers before making his way to Big D.

NFL world blasts Mike McCarthy for punting down 16

Does Mike McCarthy know the score? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 16, 2022

Mike McCarthy spent a year lying saying he was “studying analytics” then immediately went back to Mike McCarthying once he got a job — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 16, 2022

Mike McCarthy punting his future as Dallas's head coach away.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@rohanSports27) January 16, 2022

If the 49ers go score now, Mike McCarthy will look even more foolish for not going for it on 4th and 2. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Mike McCarthy calling up to Jerry Jones. pic.twitter.com/v4JmJIb5EU — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) January 16, 2022

Mike McCarthy must’ve been getting advice from former Giants HC Joe Judge about how the goal on offense isn’t always to score and that punting can be aggressive too. Lot of wisdom there — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) January 16, 2022

Aaron Rodgers — probably already preparing for the 49ers — ain’t surprised his former coach Mike McCarthy just foolishly decided to punt — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 16, 2022