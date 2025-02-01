Dale Earnhardt Jr. has mixed feelings about NASCAR guaranteed starting spot rule

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has mixed feelings on NASCAR’s new ‘Open Exemption Provisional’ policy.

This is the rule that allows NASCAR to guarantee a starting spot in Cup Series races to a ‘world class driver’ as a 41st starter should that driver need one if there is a full field. The driver has to apply for the exemption 90 days before the race and if that driver doesn’t otherwise make the race through qualifying, that team will not earn points or money and everyone else in the race will be moved up one position ahead of where that driver finished.

The point it to ensure that a star driver with massive public appeal doesn’t enter a race and miss the show.

“Since it’s that far out [90 days prior to the race], it kind of makes it less cheesy to me. Because it’s then not like this sort of last minute, oh, we want a free pass. This is something that they had planned out. Trackhouse was like, we’re going to put this deal together, we’re requesting this exemption,” Earnhardt said on the Dale Jr. Download this week. “We’re going to spend the next several months preparing a car and getting ready. So, it does raise a lot of questions.”

Trackhouse is using the rule to ensure that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves is locked into the race, either by qualifying or the qualifying races, or as the 41st entrant via the new rules.

But again, if Castroneves and Trackhouse have to fall back on the provisional, they will not receive any money whatsoever.

“I am a bit surprised though because I think Trakckhouse is competitive enough to qualify in. And it’s a lot of money to finish last. If you’re just looking at, hey man, what’s it cost to start the race? It’s a lot of money. So, to forgo that possibility is pretty significant for a team.”

On the other hand, it would be more significant to their sponsors and fans to not have Castroneves in the field on race day.

“I’ve got a thought about this, so, when this rule was probably developed in the minds of whoever at NASCAR, there’s not eight or nine open cars trying to attempt to make the race [every year],” Earnhardt said. “It really was only coming down to a battle between one or two, two or three guys. So, adding a 41st spot to the Daytona 500 and saying, ‘You’re not going to get any prize money, you won’t get any points, you’re just out there.’ Fine. I can get on board with that.

“But, now we have eight or nine open cars. So, the optics of that is a little less comfortable or acceptable, right? Like, ‘Wow, there’s all these guys that are going to show up and try to make this race, but there’s this one that’s also trying to make the race that’s got a free pass.’ Imagine if the amount of open cars were to double next year, right? And you’ve got 18 or 16 open cars trying to take four spots, four spots, but this one guy has this exemption. Then it becomes a little more hard to accept or swallow. Especially if you’re one of the open teams.”