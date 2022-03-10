Craig Anderson hits milestone as Sabres top Knights

Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL linesman Tyson Baker (88) drops the puck for a face-off between Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Anderson made 30 saves to become the sixth American goaltender to win 300 NHL games and also helped to spoil Jack Eichel’s much-anticipated return to Buffalo as the Sabres defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Thursday night.

Anderson also became the 39th goalie in NHL history to hit the 300-win mark.

Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, both obtained from Vegas in the trade for Eichel on Nov. 4, each scored a goal, and Victor Olofsson scored what proved to be the game-winner on a power play with 3:44 remaining as Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ben Hutton scored a goal, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 of 23 shots for the sputtering Golden Knights, who suffered their second straight loss. Vegas has just 24 goals over its past 12 games, including just four in its past three games.

It was the first game back in Buffalo for Eichel, the No. 2 pick of 2015 NHL Entry Draft behind Connor McDavid. The former Sabres captain, traded to the Golden Knights after a dispute with the team about what kind of neck surgery he should have to repair a spinal disc herniation, was booed each time he touched the puck, but mostly was cheered when a video tribute was shown during a first-period TV break.

Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 7:53 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season. It was the first goal in the past 16 games for Krebs, who drove the net and chipped in a crossing pass from the left corner by Vinnie Hinostroza over Brossoit’s right shoulder.

Vegas, which didn’t get its first shot on goal until 10:42 to play in the opening period, turned up the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Sabres 15-3. But Anderson turned away a handful of grade-A chances, including a breakaway by Jonas Rondbjerg and a jam attempt from the right doorstep by Max Pacioretty.

Hutton made the score 1-1 with 7:59 to go in the third period when he floated a shot from the right point over a ducking William Carrier and in off the crossbar for his third goal of the season.

The Sabres regained the lead with 3:44 left on Olofsson’s 10th goal of the season after Jonathan Marchessault was penalized for slashing Mattias Samuelsson. Tuch then sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 35.9 seconds left.

–Field Level Media