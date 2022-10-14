Corey Phelan, Phillies Phillies’ minor league pitcher, dies at 20 from cancer

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan passed away at age 20 after battling cancer, the organization announced on Thursday.

A native of Greenlawn, New York, Phelan signed with the Phillies after the 2020 MLB Draft as an undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-2 southpaw found immediate success in the minor leagues. As a relief pitcher in the Florida Complex League, Phelan allowed just seven hits with a .219 batting average allowed in 9.2 innings. It was a fantastic start and expectations were high for him with the expectation he would pitch for the Clearwater Threshers, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Single-A affiliate.

Corey Phelan stats: 0.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6-4 K-BB, .219 BAA, 1 hold across 9.2 innings

Everything changed in April. As Phelan told WPVI Philadelphia, he suddenly passed out while taking a shower. After calling 911 and being rushed to the hospital, a CAT scan revealed a 9-inch mass of cancer in his chest. At only 19, he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, undergoing intense chemotherapy shortly after.

Phelan continued to fight and the Phillies supported him during the cancer battle. Brought as a special guest to Citizens Bank Park in May, he toured the Phillies’ clubhouse and met many prominent members of the organization. He met Phillies’ pitcher Zach Eflin, per The Philadelphia Enquirer, whose sister passed away from cancer. Unfortunately, Phelan also shared that his fight turned more into a battle against leukemia because of the number of cancer cells in his bone marrow.

As he continued to battle against cancer, Phelan always maintained the hope of beating it and then returning to the diamond. Just two weeks ago, he reiterated his desire to return to the mound and put on a Phillies uniform.

“The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer.” Philadelphia Phillies statement on the death of Corey Phelan

Sportsnaut extends its condolences to the Philadelphia Phillies organization along with the family and friends of Corey Phelan.