WATCH: Colorado Buffaloes score first touchdown of Deion Sanders era

It’s officially college football Saturday across the nation, delivering several exciting matchups to kick off Week 1 of the season. That includes Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes facing off with the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

Sanders’ leap from coaching at Jackson State to Colorado has been the story of the offseason, with Sanders’ Buffaloes signing anyone they could from the transfer portal in an effort to spark a quick turnaround from last season’s one-win effort.

Saturday’s matchup saw the Buffaloes start very quickly, forcing a rapid three-and-out from the Horned Frogs’ offense, who is working through their own challenges without Max Duggan.

Once the Buffaloes got their hands on the ball, they didn’t slow down. The herd operated with a fast tempo, keeping the defense on their heels while navigating a 13-play, 73-yard drive lasting 5:06.

The drive saw QB Shedeur Sanders (son of Deion) drive his team down the field before finding transfer running back Dylan Edwards wide-open in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown.

Whew. The first TD of the Coach Prime era gets TCU all confused pic.twitter.com/1ek8PrBpit — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 2, 2023

If this effort is what the Sanders-era Buffaloes are bringing to college football, the Pac-12 conference could be in for a wild ride.

