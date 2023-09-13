Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders see ‘absurd’ increase in recruiting interest following 2-0 start

The buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes and new head coach Deion Sanders after their 2-0 start hasn’t just led to them flying up the college football rankings but it seems many of the stars of tomorrow are now interested in joining the school in the near future.

Despite no previous experience leading a team of football players, Deion Sanders surprised many by racking up a 27-7 record during his three-year stint with Jackson State. The program performing far better than anyone expected led the Colorado Buffaloes to look to “Prime Time” to fix their own struggling program.

However many college football experts expected a serious learning curve for Sanders at a much larger school and against better competition in his first season as the Buffaloes head coach. Yet, after two games little has changed for “Coach Prime” and the team is 2-0 and scored a stunning win over powerhouse program TCU to start the season.

Colorado Buffaloes schedule (next game): Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado’s strong play has led to a huge amount of interest from college football media, however, the school is apparently getting a bunch of calls from prospects from around the country. Ahead of their game this weekend against Colorado State, Sanders revealed how popular the program has become with high school players and their parents.

“We’re receiving so many calls at this point right now that it’s absurd,” the head coach told reporters at his weekly news conference. “Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do, visitation, and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit.”

The news shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Sanders was already a hugely popular NFL player and then a television analyst for the league before he jumped into the coaching ranks. Now that he is delivering as a coach, it makes sense that young players want to play for a football legend who has developed a reputation for being a fun coach to compete for.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach has also started to generate serious buzz in NFL circles as a serious head coaching candidate at the next level in the near future.