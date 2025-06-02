Livvy Dunne Leaves Jaws Dropping as She Performs Split on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway

Credit: Maggie Huber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne, a former LSU gymnast and social media sensation, made a striking debut at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami over the weekend.

She captivated the audience with her athleticism and charm. Which is basically a microcosm of her entire successful online persona.

Dunne opened the show in a white crop top paired with zebra-print bikini bottoms and later donned a black polka dot swimsuit, showcasing her modeling prowess as the cover girl for the latest swimsuit edition.

The 22-year-old concluded her runway walk with a jaw-dropping split, a nod to her gymnastics background. And the crowd simply ate it up.

Livvy Dunne performs a split during Sports Illustrated runway show 👀pic.twitter.com/Tpb5zJCeEJ — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) June 1, 2025

Livvy Dunne Reveals Harrowing Stalker Incident

Despite performing the flawless split, things behind the scenes for Livvy Dunne have been anything but perfect.

The peppy gymnast revealed in a video about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot that she was dealing with a knee injury, which made some poses rather difficult.

“Fun fact, I was shooting on a fractured kneecap, so poses like this and the cover shot kind of hurt, but it was honestly so worth it,” she said in an Instagram clip.

In a TikTok video, Dunne recently revealed that she fears being stalked by groups of middle-aged men who harass her for autographs at airports, tracking her travel details despite her not sharing them publicly.

“They know time, place, airport, everything!!! Stay safe,” she wrote.

These persistent encounters, which have also affected other female athletes like Gabby Thomas, have prompted Dunne to express safety concerns and call for the behavior to stop.

A NIL Legend

Livvy Dunne has been one of the most marketable stars in college sports history, thanks significantly to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) payments.

NIL is turning athletes from certain sports or with a particular look into multi-millionaires, regardless of their talent level.

Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, was a top NIL earner in college, as was Dunne. They are nowhere near the top talents in their respective sports.

A New York Post report has described Livvy as a “$9.5 million NIL legend.”

Once you leave college as a gymnast, the options are limited almost exclusively to the Olympics and World Championships, where making money is somewhat tricky. NIL has effectively made Livvy.

Although Dunne did help lead the Tigers to the school’s first NCAA Championship in 2024.