The Game is one of the must-see matchups in all of sports every year. A season removed from the unranked Michigan Wolverines stunning the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes, many wondered if we might see a repeat on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Instead, Ohio State delivered a statement performance with a dominant win.

Let’s dive into the winners and losers from The Game, a fitting cold-weather battle between Michigan and Ohio State that the Buckeyes dominated.

Winner: Julian Sayin Recovers from Mistake for Heisman Moment

In the early minutes on Saturday, it certainly appeared as if Michigan would upset Ohio State for the second consecutive year. The Wolverines pounded the rock on their first drive to take a 3-0 lead. Then, Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin made a bad read on his second pass of the game and was picked by Jyaire Hill at the 39-yard line. Michigan turned that turnover into 3 points and Michigan Stadium was rocking.

Julian Sayin stats vs Michigan: 19-of-26, 233 passing yards, 3-1 TD-INT, 9.0 yards per attempt

Then, Sayin silenced the crowd. On his next 15 passes in the first half, he went 13-of-15 with 145 passing yards and as many passing touchdowns (two) as incompletions. Sayin looked like one of the best quarterbacks in college football, delivering the kind of signature performance he needed for his Heisman Trophy resume. In the second half, he delivered a downfield strike on the 50-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate that put the game on ice.

Loser: Michigan’s Lack of Faith in Bryce Underwood

Saturday was always going to be the ultimate gauge to see how much faith this Wolverines coaching staff had in quarterback Bryce Underwood. The freshman has delivered some nice performances this season, but a majority of that success came versus bad competition. In the first half of The Game, play-caller Chip Lindsey had Underwood attempt just 5 passes (16 passing yards) on four drives.

Bryce Underwood stats vs Ohio State: 8-of-18, 63 passing yards, 4.1 ypa, 0-1 TD-INT

Coming out of the half, the Wolverines were forced to turn things over to Underwood. Tate’s 50-yard touchdown put Michigan in a two-score deficit that made passing the football in the wind the only option. Unfortunately, the freshman quickly demonstrated why the coaching staff put the kid gloves on him this year. Underwood’s future still seems pretty bright, but he was rough to watch in some important games.

Winner: Bo Jackson Makes a Name for Himself

In The Game last year, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson managed to rush for just 67 yards on 22 carries (3.04 yards-per-carry average). While Michigan’s defensive line certainly isn’t as good as it was a season ago, many thought coming into this matchup that Ohio State simply didn’t have the running game to effectively move the ball in the cold consistently.

Bo Jackson stats vs Michigan: 22 carries, 117 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 4 receptions, 49 receiving yards, 12.3 yards per reception

Freshman running back Bo Jackson proved otherwise. No, there’s no relation. In the first half alone, Jackson turned 12 carries into 77 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry) and he led the team in receiving (37 receiving yards on 3 receptions) in that span. Jackson put up 104 scrimmage yards and a 6.9 yards-per-play average in the first half alone on Saturday. By the end of the third quarter, Jackson became Ohio State’s first 100-yard rusher versus Michigan since J.K. Dobbins. Needless to say, the freshman’s future is incredibly bright.

Loser: Michigan Wolverines Defensive Line

For the last few years, it’s been the Wolverines front seven and the defensive line’s ability to generate penetration that has been pivotal to beating Ohio State. That wasn’t the case on Saturday. In weather conditions that favored Michigan, Ohio State completely overwhelmed the Wolverines in the trenches. Not only was Julian Sayin never sacked, but he spent most of the day standing in a clean pocket with all the time he needed. It was just as one-sided in the run game, with the Wolverines more than tripling their rushing yardage total compared to The Game last season. Just a complete tail kicking up front.

Winner: Ryan Day Adds to his Ohio State Buckeyes Legacy

Buckeyes fans certainly care about winning multiple national championships, but those titles mean so much less if Michigan gets to hold the bragging rights every year. Ryan Day could have led Ohio State to back-to-back national championships, sweeping the College Football Playoff and emerging as the new dynasty of the sport. If he couldn’t consistently beat Michigan, however, that would define his legacy just as much if not more than the titles. So, Day’s program went into Michigan Stadium and dominated in the elements, winning on the ground just as much as they did through the air. Day earned this much-needed win and he can live a little easier now that Ohio State will have bragging rights for the next year.

Loser: Hudson Hollenbeck’s Costly Shank

It can be the little things that cost you in The Game. On a day when the Wolverines offense was struggling, they could ill-afford points being given away to Ohio State. That’s essentially what Hudson Hollenbeck’s shanked punt was. Kicking from the Wolverines’ 46-yard line, Hollenbeck punted it 11 yards to the Buckeyes’ 43-yard line. Two plays later, Sayin hit Carnell Tate for a 50-yard touchdown that put Michigan in a hole it really stood no chance of climbing out from.

Winner: Carnell Tate Sinks Early Dagger into Michigan

On a day where the Michigan coaching staff clearly didn’t have a ton of faith in Bryce Underwood leading the offense, Ohio State needed one big play. A two-score lead would force the Wolverines’ hand, making them put it all on the shoulders of their true freshman quarterback in frigid and windy conditions. Carnell Tate put them in that position. Breaking open for a 50-yard touchdown, the longest receiving touchdown by a Buckeyes wide receiver in The Game since 2019, Tate’s game-breaking touchdown put Michigan into a spot it could never get itself out from. It’s also a play that showed why Tate will be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Loser: Jordan Marshall’s Aggravated Injury

Already without standout running back Justice Haynes, Michigan was at least happy that Jordan Marshall was cleared to play through a shoulder injury versus the Buckeyes. He immediately made his presence felt, ripping off a 36-yard run on the first play of the game. He then got another first down on a 10-yard catch-and-run and then moved the Wolverines inside the 30 with a 2-yard run. On the second drive, he ripped off a 21-yard run.

Unfortunately, Marshall had to go to the sideline after aggravating the injury on the second drive of the first quarter. The lone playmaker on the Wolverines’ offense missed the entire second quarter and wasn’t the same trying to play through extreme pain in the third quarter. Ohio State might’ve won The Game with relative ease regardless on Saturday, but Marshall’s injury kept it from at least being interesting.

Winner: Matt Patricia’s Breakthrough Season Continues

When Ohio State hired Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator, many questioned whether the failed NFL head coach and disciple of Bill Belichick was the right man for the job. Having the most talented defense in the nation certainly helps, but Patricia also orchestrated what has statistically been one of the best defenses in college football history.

Ohio State Buckeyes defense stats vs Michigan: 172 total yards allowed, 9 first downs allowed, 3.9 yards-per-play average, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 sack, 11.1 percent third-down conversion rate allowed

On Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium, Patricia delivered what Jim Knowles couldn’t as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator. Ohio State beat the Wolverines, with this defense playing a massive role in the one-sided victory. Given his success this season, it’s possible Patricia could be on the radar for NFL teams seeking a defensive coordinator. However, it might be in his best interest to stay with Ohio State for another season and really start solidifying his own legacy as Bill Belichick struggles at the college level.