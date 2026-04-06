The Tennessee Volunteers will have a new starting quarterback this season for the fifth consecutive year. With spring practices underway and an official decision not expected to be made in August, many are looking everywhere for insight into the quarterback competition right now.

On the latest episode of the Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy explained why there is significance in the order for reps during Tennessee’s spring practice when determining where the quarterbacks stand in the competition.

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“Here’s where it gets a little interesting. The rep order in practice is maybe telling us something, even if Coach Heupel is unwilling to. In the first practices, it was MacIntrye first, Brandon second and Staub third. That’s kind of significant.” Greg McElroy on the Tennessee Volunteers QB competition

MacIntyre, entering his redshirt freshman season, has been viewed as the favorite to be the Volunteers’ starting quarterback in the season opener at Neyland Stadium against Furman. He is the only passer on the roster with experience in Josh Heupel’s system, and he’s handled the most first-team reps in practice.

Faizon Brandon, a true freshman and a consensus five-star recruit, has been No. 2 behind MacIntyre for reps with the first-team offense. While he’s the least experienced of the two, reporting from both Locked on Vols and On3.com has indicated that he’s been an early standout of Tennessee’s spring camp, and McElroy echoed that with his comments about what he’s heard from practice.

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While McElroy called it a three-quarterback battle, there is some reason to think differently. Recent reports have suggested that transfer quarterback Ryan Staub seems to be penciled in as the No. 3 quarterback on the Volunteers’ depth chart. While he’s getting some opportunities and is the only signal-caller on the roster with starting experience, the decision will likely come down to Brandon or MacIntyre.

Realistically, even with Brandon making a strong impression this spring, MacIntyre’s familiarity with Heupel’s system will likely result in him starting in Week 1 at home in Knoxville. Both young quarterbacks should, however, see the field in that game, and we fully expect MacIntyre and Brandon to each make starts this season.

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