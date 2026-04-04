The Tennessee Volunteers made a massive commitment to overhauling their defense this winter, hiring renowned defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and adding significant talent in the college football transfer portal. There’s now reportedly a chance the team takes things a step further on the recruiting trail.

According to Chad Simmons of On3.com, Tennessee is ‘making a strong push’ to flip Vanderbilt commit Omarii Sanders. The process is trending in the Volunteers’ favor, with an in-state flip seen as very possible.

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Sanders, a four-star recruit, is rated by On3.com and Rivals as the third-best player in the state of Tennessee and the third-best linebacker in the country. A standout at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, the 6-foot-4 linebacker has been highly coveted by programs around the Southeastern Conference.

Simmons notes that Tennessee is facing competition from Texas A&M, and the Aggies have a scheduled visit with the standout linebacker. However, even amid pushes from Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, the Volunteers now have a “legitimate shot” to flip Sanders, with the momentum gained from a recent trip to Knoxville being a difference-maker.

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It would be an outstanding pull for Tennessee and a semblance of revenge after Vanderbilt won 45-24 at Neyland Stadium in November. The loss played an instrumental role in the Volunteers’ defense being overhauled this offseason.

Tennessee is set at linebacker for the upcoming 2026 season, with the return of Arion Carter paired with the arrival of former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell via the transfer portal. Given Knowles’ track record with linebackers, the Volunteers could prove to be the perfect long-term fit for Sanders.

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