The Michigan Wolverines have a long history of excellent running games and sending running backs to the National Football League. With a new era set to begin this season with a two-man backfield of emerging stars, the Wolverines’ coaching staff might now be poised to land a big commit for the program’s future.

Four-star running back Tyson Robinson told Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.com that a trip to Ann Arbor this past week has left Michigan atop his list of schools right now during the recruiting process.

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“I had a great experience there. The opportunities I would have there are elite and are life-changing things and playing is gonna be big and the whole staff made me feel comfortable…I loved it.” Tyson Robinson, a four-star running back prospect, on his Michigan Wolverines visit

Standing at 5-foot-9, Robinson is rated by On3.com and Rivals as the seventh-best running back in the 2027 recruiting class and the fifth-best player in the state of Mississippi. While he’s not a consensus top-100 recruit, top SEC programs like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss Rebels are also interested in landing his commitment.

As a sophomore at Brandon High School, he erupted for 1,295 rushing yards with six 100-yard games and 24 touchdowns, averaging 92.5 rushing yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry. He’s also a capable pass-catcher, as he demonstrated in 2024 with 668 receiving yards on 42 catches.

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Michigan is set at running back for next season with the tandem of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter expected to lead one of the best rushing attacks in the country. However, with Marshall already being viewed as one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class, the Wolverines are in the market for a 1B running back to pair with Hiter for the 2027-28 seasons.

Entering the first full week of April, the Wolverines’ recruiting class for 2027 is currently rated 22nd nationally with a pair of four-star recruits and three three-star commits. However, with Kyle Whittingham and Michigan’s coaching staff now making a significant push on the recruiting trail, this will likely be a top-15 class before the season kicks off.