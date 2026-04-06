Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell has made a stunning decision. Blackwell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal while going through the NBA draft process, as he told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. The Wisconsin star becomes the best guard in the NCAA transfer portal at this point.

During the 2025-26 season, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.0% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point line. In Wisconsin’s Round of 64 loss to the High Point Panthers, Blackwell scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Blackwell is one of the best college basketball players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, so he should be in high demand. Below, we dive into the five best destinations for Blackwell as he searches for his new basketball program.

Kentucky Wildcats

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The Kentucky Wildcats would be a good destination for John Blackwell. Otege Oweh, who led the Wildcats throughout the 2025-26 season, ran out of eligibility in Kentucky as a senior. It is rare for players of Blackwell’s caliber to hit the transfer portal, so Kentucky should be willing to offer big-time money for the guard.

Michigan State Spartans

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The Michigan State Spartans need more consistent scoring, and Blackwell would be the perfect piece to the puzzle. The 21-year-old star is a Bloomfield Hills native, and returning to Michigan could be a desirable outcome. If so, the Spartans could be among the favorites to land Blackwell.

Duke Blue Devils

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The Duke Blue Devils are likely losing the Boozer twins to the NBA Draft, and Blackwell could fit right into the rotation. Despite having three of the top-15 players in the 2026 recruiting class, Duke could always use a guard who can score from the three-point line at a near 40% clip. The Blue Devils would have to dish out the money, but Blackwell would be contending for a championship next season.

Illinois Fighting Illini

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The Illinois Fighting Illini might have the inside track on Blackwell. The 21-year-old guard’s father, Glynn, played for Illinois from 1984 to 1988. Blackwell could look to follow in his father’s footsteps, and the Fighting Illini are coming off a Final Four appearance. Blackwell could look to take them even further next season.

Michigan Wolverines

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The Michigan Wolverines have become a premier destination under head coach Dusty May. The Wolverines have a surplus of guards and recently landed a commitment from five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. on Saturday night. Blackwell joining Michigan could be the first step toward making the National Championship for the second straight season.

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