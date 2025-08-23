Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has become well-known for turning the university’s football program around, bringing massive attention to the school and generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue. Ahead of the 2025 season, he’s created a new policy for players in the classroom.

During a speech in front of the team, Sanders told the players that he’s implementing a dress code for them in all of their classrooms. Failing to abide by the dress code will result in discipline from the team.

“No slides. If I see you in slides on campus, it’s going to be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class, with headphones on in class, it’s going to be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s going to be a problem. Do we understand that?” Colorado Bufaloes HC Deion Sanders on the new dress code policy in class rooms (via FOX)

Deion Sanders coaching record: 13-12 with the Colorado Buffaloes

This is far from the first time Sanders has either cracked down on players about their behavior in the classroom or stressed the importance of an education. In 2024, the Buffaloes’ coach blasted players after receiving feedback from professors on their actions in the classroom.

Any Colorado football players who are taking online classes aren’t escaping the new dress code policy. Sanders also made it clear that any of his student-athletes who do online coursework must dress and behave respectfully during their online classes.

“If you’re online and you have online classes and you don’t have a shirt on or you have a wifebeater on or you have something stupid on that causes a distraction or you walk around during an online session, it’s going to be a problem.” Deion Sanders on how his new policies apply to Colorado Buffaloes players taking online classes

As Sanders has told his players in the past, very few of them will ever reach the National Football League. Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr were the only four Colorado players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Of that group, only three might play five-plus years in the NFL.

Regarding the specifics of the dress code, Sanders doesn’t seem to so much as an issue with players wearing hoodies as much as he does hearing that they have their hoods up during class.