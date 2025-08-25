Could Quinshon Judkins walk away from a chance to play for the Cleveland Browns to help Ohio State attempt a national championship repeat this fall? A top NFL insider made the case for why the running back could soon return to the college ranks.

Judkins seemed set to be the bellcow for the Browns’ backfield in 2025. However, a domestic violence arrest has thrown his future into limbo. While charges have been dropped, an NFL investigation has put contract talks on ice. At this point, it is unclear when, or even if the running back will play this season.

That is why Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio had an interesting idea on Monday. What if Judkins chose to go back to college?

“For Judkins, the issue isn’t whether he has lingering eligibility. It’s whether he can use it after declaring for the draft and being drafted. If the player never signs an NFL contract (and Judkins has not), why shouldn’t he be able to return to college? The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement contemplates the possibility of a player returning to school after the draft. While not binding on the NCAA, it shows that it shouldn’t be viewed as an impossibility.” Mike Florio

Recently, four West Virginia players failed in an attempt to extend their eligibility after playing multiple seasons previously in junior college. However, Judkins only played three seasons at Ohio State. Giving him a legitimate reason to push the NCAA eligibility rules. So could he really return to the Buckeyes this year?

Why Quinshon Judkins returning to Ohio State is possible

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL collective bargaining agreement and the NCAA bylaws are not clear on whether a player like Judkins can return to college. It would seem unlikely. But there is a lot of grey area that can be explored to the benefit of the former Buckeyes star. Especially since he has not signed a contract with the Browns and is not officially a professional athlete.

In the past, once he declared for the draft and hired an agent, he was done as a collegiate athlete. However, in the era of name, image, and likeness deals, college players now have agents. So that is no longer the non-starter that it used to be for a potential return. Furthermore, we have seen in sports like baseball, players end up being drafted by different teams in multiple years after they pass on the chance to jump to the pro level.

Years ago, the purpose of turning pro early was to make big bucks. Well, college players can now do that with NIL deals. While he may not make the same money, Quinshon Judkins could still potentially make $1 million with the Buckeyes if he returned this year. There is a lot we don’t know until the issue is litigated. But at a base level, a return is possible.

Ohio State would surely welcome his return if the NCAA approved it. The biggest issue that makes it difficult is how long the process could take. And does it make a return to college pointless if it could take months to resolve?