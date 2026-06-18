The Heisman Trophy is the most prized individual award in sports, as each winner enters a lifetime fraternity with some of the greatest football players to ever walk the Earth. Who will clutch the bronze statue this December to succeed Fernando Mendoza?

Here’s our list of the Top 10 Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2026 college football season:

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Honorable Mention: WR Malachi Toney (Miami)

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Following an incredible true freshman season in which he led the FBS in receptions, Toney has already generated significant national attention and is a cover athlete for EA Sports’ “College Football 27” video game. Toney’s journey to a potential “Heisman moment” is largely fueled by his versatility. Besides catching passes, he excels in punt returns, runs out of the backfield, and even threw two touchdown passes on trick plays last season.

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QB Josh Hoover (Indiana)

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Hoover chose Indiana to fill the gap left by Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Draft’s first overall pick. Hoover has plenty of experience as a three-year starter at TCU and had a solid but inconsistent career there. If he can cut down on the interceptions, Indiana’s offense has plenty of firepower and the great play calling of offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, which could pave Hoover’s way to New York City.

#10: QB Darian Mensah (Miami)

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After a breakout freshman year at Tulane and a stellar sophomore season at Duke, Mensah is now at Miami for a reported $10 million NIL deal. He will be throwing to star wide receiver and Heisman contender Malachi Toney and former Duke teammate Cooper Barkate. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick went so far as to suggest that Mensah could be the favorite for the Heisman Trophy this year, comparing his pocket presence and exceptional arm strength to NFL star Jordan Love.

Related: 2026 NFL QB Rankings

#9: QB Sam Leavitt (LSU)

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Leavitt transferred to Baton Rouge to operate within a highly productive, quarterback-friendly offensive system under new head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin’s offenses are well-known for their impressive passing statistics, which will likely enhance Leavitt’s national recognition. This presents a prime opportunity for a highly talented dual-threat quarterback who previously led Arizona State to the 2024 College Football Playoff.

#8: QB Marcel Reed (Texas A&M)

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Reed will return to pursue the bronze trophy after a standout sophomore season where he was a Heisman contender and led Texas A&M to its first-ever College Football Playoff. Known for his dynamic dual-threat skills that are reminiscent of Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson, Reed will certainly have several “Heisman moments” this season with his incredible athletic ability.

#7: QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss)

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After transferring from Division II Ferris State, Chambliss gained national fame in 2025 by becoming the Ole Miss starting quarterback in September and leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals. After a highly publicized offseason legal dispute where he successfully obtained an eligibility injunction against the NCAA, Chambliss is poised for a huge senior season if he can build on his success without his head coach (Lane Kiffin) and offensive coordinator (Charlie Weis Jr.) from last season.

#6: Gunner Stockton (Georgia)

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In his first full season as the starting quarterback, Stockton completed almost 70% of his passes for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also made a significant impact on the ground, rushing for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. Playing quarterback for a top-tier program means Stockton will feature in numerous high-profile, prime-time SEC games that serve as excellent Heisman opportunities.

#5: WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

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Jeremiah Smith is widely regarded by scouts and analysts as the most talented overall player in college football. As a true freshman in 2024, he set new school records for freshmen by recording 76 catches, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Smith’s biggest obstacles to winning the Heisman Trophy are that Ohio State is so dominant it hurts his stats, and he will likely split Heisman votes with his own QB.

#4: QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

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In his first year as a starting quarterback, Sayin achieved an impressive completion rate of 77.0% (3,610 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions). This accomplishment not only set a Big Ten single-season record but also ranks as the third-highest completion percentage in FBS history. While he struggled in his final two games of the 2025 season, the sky is the limit for Sayin with arguably the most talented offense in the nation. It includes a veteran offensive line and an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver.

#3: QB CJ Carr (Notre Dame)

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After a stellar breakout season in 2025, the Michigan native and grandson of former Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr is a strong candidate to end Notre Dame’s nearly 40-year Heisman drought. Carr guided the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record in 2025, including a 10-game winning streak to finish the regular season. Carr enjoys an influential national media platform as the starting QB at Notre Dame, who are the New York Yankees of college football, and he has a Johnny Manziel-like flair for the dramatic.

#2: QB Dante Moore (Oregon)

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Dante Moore shocked the college football world by turning down a projected Top 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Eugene. Moore enters the fall with significant national attention and high expectations to win Oregon’s first-ever national title. In 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. Under Lanning, Oregon has seen back-to-back Heisman finalists in Bo Nix (2023) and Dillon Gabriel (2024). Playing in this high-efficiency offense provides Moore with a strong platform to be the next Ducks’ QB to travel to New York City.

#1: QB Arch Manning (Texas)

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As the nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning enters the fall as the biggest name in college football, with expectations of a national championship or bust. In his first full year as a starting quarterback, Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for another 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite initial challenges and an early foot injury that led him to be written off by the Internet, Manning concluded the 2025 season with a strong finish. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Arch shredded Michigan’s defense for 376 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback-centric, high-efficiency offensive scheme is designed to optimize Manning’s quick pre-snap decision-making. Texas has also strategically reloaded its roster around him by strengthening the offensive line and providing Manning with highly talented new targets, including stud wide receiver transfer Cam Coleman. While his uncles and grandfather never won the award, everything is lined up for a Manning to finally hoist the bronze statue.

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