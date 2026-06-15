The college football transfer portal has officially evolved into the sport’s equivalent of NFL free agency, rendering stud players available on the open market every year.

Programs such as Indiana can entirely overhaul their rosters and win a national title with an awesome offseason, forever changing the college football landscape.

With that being said, here are the top 10 most important transfers for the upcoming season:

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#10: WR Nick Marsh (Michigan State to Indiana)

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During his time at East Lansing, Marsh established himself as a top Big Ten pass-catcher, often leading the Spartans in receptions despite inconsistent quarterback play. In the past two seasons, he accumulated 100 catches for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The defending national champion Hoosiers will rely on the 6-foot-3 Marsh to fill the shoes of WR Elijah Sarratt, who is now in the NFL.

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#9: QB Colton Joseph (Old Dominion to Wisconsin)

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As a redshirt sophomore at Old Dominion, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and dual-threat QB led an offense that averaged 32 points per game and finished the year ranked No. 8 nationally in total offense at 302.6 yards per game.

With head coach Luke Fickell already on a scorching hot seat, Joseph’s play will be the key to Fickell keeping his job.

#8: QB Byrum Brown (USF to Auburn)

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The 6-foot-3, 232-pound dual-threat quarterback chose Auburn to reunite with his former USF head coach, Alex Golesh. His standout 2025 season made him one of just 12 NCAA quarterbacks to exceed 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Auburn fans are hoping Brown can remind them of another transfer QB who rejuvenated the Tigers’ program: Cam Newton.

#7: LB Rasheem Biles (Pitt to Texas)

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Texas went all-in this offseason on winning the school’s first football national title since 2005. Biles’ transfer strengthens Texas’ middle defense with one of the nation’s most productive defensive playmakers.

Biles made a remarkable impact in the 2025 season in the ACC, earning well-deserved Second-Team All-ACC honors. With Biles in the fold, Texas has arguably the best LB unit in the entire country.

#6: DE Damon Wilson (Missouri to Miami)

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Ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports portal rankings, Wilson chose Miami over strong interest from LSU and Texas Tech. Wilson was a formidable pass rusher in the SEC, with 9.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks last season.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry prioritized Wilson as their top target to maintain the defense’s aggressive identity. This move is especially significant after losing Rueben Bain to the NFL Draft.

#5: QB Darian Mensah (Duke to Miami)

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Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah joined the Miami Hurricanes in one of the most intense and dramatic transfer stories in recent history. On the final day of the transfer portal window, Mensah bolted for Duke’s ACC rival in Coral Gables.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback selected Miami with a reported multi-year NIL deal worth about $10 million, strengthening coach Mario Cristobal’s team with an elite, ready-to-play quarterback. Now the question will be if Mensah was worth all that money.

#4: QB Josh Hoover (TCU to Indiana)

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The former TCU quarterback chose Indiana to fill the large gap left by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Hoover brings tremendous experience to the Hoosiers’ offense after starting for three years at TCU. The big question is whether he can cut down on the interceptions and have a Mendoza-like impact in Bloomington.

#3: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn to Texas)

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Consistently ranked as the top wide receiver and among the top five overall players in the transfer portal, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound freak athlete is the perfect weapon to help QB Arch Manning.

Already projected as a Top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Coleman’s reported $3 million deal with Texas will all be worth it if he can make Texas’ passing attack explosive.

#2: QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State to LSU)

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Leavitt agreed to a reported $5 million NIL deal to become Lane Kiffin’s signal-caller in Baton Rouge. He is a true dual-threat QB who can beat opponents with his arm or his legs.

Having already led Arizona State to the 2024 College Football Playoff, Leavitt will make or break Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge.

#1: QB Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati to Texas Tech)

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The biggest story of the college football offseason broke in April, when Texas Tech’s reported $5 million QB was investigated for extensive sports-betting violations. The NCAA found that Sorsby had placed over $90,000 worth of bets, including 40 wagers on Indiana football while he was with the Hoosiers in 2022.

Already a polarizing player who some ranked the best player in the entire transfer portal while others called extremely overrated, Sorsby has the potential to either lead Texas Tech to a national championship or make Texas Tech a college sports pariah — or both.

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