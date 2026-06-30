Saying college football has changed is the understatement of the century. The changes are longer than a CVS receipt (transfer portal, NIL, conference realignment, etc.), and maybe none are greater than the way incoming freshmen are viewed.

Freshmen in college football have transitioned from developmental depth pieces to immediate, multi-million-dollar cornerstones of their programs. Elite prospects now start immediately rather than redshirting.

With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 most impactful incoming freshmen for this fall.

Related: College Football’s Top 10 Storylines Heading Into 2026 Season

Go Ad-Free

#10: OL Darius Gray (South Carolina)

10 Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Gray is expected to make an immediate, foundational impact on South Carolina’s offensive line. As the standout of Shane Beamer’s recruiting class and the top interior offensive line prospect nationwide, he offers an exceptional mix of size and versatility.

Shane Beamer needs all the help he can get, as South Carolina’s head coach is on a scorching hot seat after the Gamecocks went just 4-8 last season.

Go Ad-Free

#9: RB: EJ Crowell (Alabama)

10 Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A consensus five-star recruit, Crowell reclassified to enroll early for the 2026 season. He offers an instant, SEC-ready physique as a freshman that can energize the Crimson Tide’s rushing attack.

Alabama’s ground game has been searching for that standout 1,000-yard rusher lately. Crowell’s impressive speed and quick moves bring the dynamic, game-changing energy that the offense has been missing and the ability to be ‘Bama’s next great back following in the likes of Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry.

#8: DE Zion Elee (Maryland)

10 Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

As a consensus five-star recruit and the top-ranked defensive end nationally, Elee is the highest-rated football recruit ever for Maryland, surpassing even Stefon Diggs. His addition provides head coach Mike Locksley with a top-tier, NFL-level leader to revamp the Terrapins’ defense.

For a program often losing local talent to elite schools, keeping the Baltimore native home supports Maryland’s “DMV to UMD” recruiting goal and could cool Mike Locksley’s scorching hot seat after back-to-back 4-8 seasons.

#7: LB Cincere Johnson (Ohio State)

10 Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and mascot Brutus walk across the field as the team arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.

Cincere Johnson is expected to become a key, physically aggressive defensive leader for the Ohio State Buckeyes. As a top-tier four-to-five-star linebacker and among Ohio’s best prospects, his commitment strengthens James Laurinaitis’s linebacker corps with a rare combination of smart instincts and high-aggression physicality.

Ohio State will need Johnson to contribute right away after Buckeye linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese both went in the Top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

#6: TE Mark Bowman (USC)

10 Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Originally a top prospect in the 2027 cycle, Bowman reclassified to the 2026 class and enrolled early in the spring.

Ranked as the top tight end nationally in his cycle, his presence offers quarterback Jayden Maiava a versatile, elite mismatch weapon capable of making an immediate impact.

His versatility makes him a strategic asset in Lincoln Riley’s air attack, posing mechanical challenges for opposing linebackers and safeties.

Related: College Football’s Top 10 Heisman Trophy Favorites

#5: OT Jackson Cantwell (Miami)

10 Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures in the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Recognized as the premier offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 cohort, his early enrollment in January 2026 has promptly enhanced Miami’s offensive line following their recent appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

With a height of 6’8″ and a weight of 330 pounds, Cantwell was immediately “thrown into the fire” upon his arrival on campus and deemed the next great O-lineman from “The U.”

#4: DL Lamar Brown (LSU)

10 IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the first No. 1 overall national signee for the Tigers since Leonard Fournette in 2014, Brown injects elite talent into a team being built under head coach Lane Kiffin.

At 6’4″ and 285 pounds, Brown is a “Five-Star Plus+” athlete. While LSU mainly signed him to strengthen the defensive line, he also earned MaxPreps First-Team All-American honors on offense. This rare versatility allows coaches to deploy him wherever the roster needs are greatest.

#3: WR Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State)

10 Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

After early enrollment from Mater Dei High School, the second-best wide receiver recruit in the nation quickly adapted, continuing Ohio State’s tradition of developing top-tier, first-round wide receivers.

Experts strongly expect Henry to influence the game most within the opposition’s 25-yard line. His excellent ability to catch high above defenders enables him to outjump defensive backs, providing the Buckeyes with an immediate scoring threat at 6’5″.

Being the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, he brings professional habits, strong football IQ, and significant national brand recognition to Columbus.

#2: RB Savion Hiter (Michigan)

10 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The consensus No. 1 overall running back in the 2026 class, his exceptional talent and college-ready physique have quickly made him a key part of Michigan’s offense under head coach Kyle Whittingham and new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Standing at 6’0″ and weighing 210 pounds, Hiter impressed the coaching staff upon his arrival by exhibiting the advanced strength and conditioning attributes characteristic of a seasoned gridiron veteran rather than a typical freshman. Veteran assistant coach Fred Jackson praised him as the most talented true freshman he has encountered in his 28 seasons within the program.

Although Jordan Marshall begins the season as Michigan’s primary running back, Hiter’s outstanding performance in the spring game and comparisons to NFL star Bijan Robinson have already made expectations sky high in Ann Arbor.

#1: QB Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt)

10 Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing the 2026 recruiting cycle as a consensus five-star recruit and the highest-rated signee in program history, he arrived early to fill Diego Pavia’s shoes after Vanderbilt went 10-3 last season.

Recognized by scouts for his exceptional arm strength and elite pocket awareness, Curtis is effective at launching deep passes and making off-platform throws. His experience playing running back in his youth gives him strong contact balance during scrambles.

While competing alongside veteran Blaze Berlowitz, national analysts predict Curtis to be the freshman quarterback most likely to make an immediate impact in college football this season and the chance for Vanderbilt to continue its upward trajectory.

Related: College Football’s Top 10 Toughest Places To Play