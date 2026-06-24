Former Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby saw his 2026 NFL dream come to a crushing end this week. After parting ways with Texas Tech in the spring following a gambling scandal, the assumption was that the senior would become one of the most notable players in a July supplemental draft. However, on Tuesday, the league informed Sorsby and his reps that they won’t conduct a supplemental draft this year. Meaning he will not be playing for an NFL team in 2026 either.

With Texas Tech no longer an option and DI college football no longer an option, what will Sorsby do next? We look at four likely options for him this year, including taking his talents to a junior college program.

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One option for Brendan Sorsby would be to take his signal-caller skills north of the border and play for the Canadian Football League (CFL). The QB needs to fix his badly damaged reputation, and showcasing his professionalism at a respected second-tier football league could go a long way towards doing that.

Several former NFL stars, like Warren Moon and Doug Flutie, played in Canada before jumping to the NFL. Sorsby could be the next and make a little money while doing it.

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There is a very real chance that because he gambled on football games, he is blackballed by every NFL team and is not selected in next spring’s NFL Draft. If that happened, a pathway into the league would be the United Football League (UFL).

The UFL is serving as a feeder league to the NFL, and Sorsby paying dues there first could change opinions in front offices. Furthermore, UFL management would relish the chance to have him on one of their teams and would heavily promote him as the face of their 2027 season. Staying on the straight and narrow under that spotlight and having a big season would land him an NFL job next fall.

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An outside-the-box option that would be a good fit is Sorsby playing a season for a top junior college program. Whatever school he chose to play for would cater to his talent, and he could even bring in QB coaches to aid in his development during the season. Having a wildly good season at a JUCO school would help change the narrative on Sorsby before next year’s draft.

Train and work with elite QB coaches until the 2027 NFL Draft

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The most likely path forward for Brendan Sorsby is that he takes the next eight months to steer clear of any-and-all gambling and uses the $5 million Texas Tech owes him to work with top-notch coaches and be the best version of himself for the 2027 NFL Draft.

While it will be a tough pill to swallow for the competitor in him, taking this loss, avoiding injuries and working on his weaknesses is the right move for the QB in the months ahead.