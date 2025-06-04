Bill Belichick’s inner circle ‘deeply concerned’ about girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What happened to Bill Belichick? At one point he was seemingly in reaching distance of breaking the NFL’s all-time coaching wins list. He remains just 26 wins away, which would surely take at least two to five years, depending on his success.

Yet, when it came time to interview for other NFL head coaching opportunities following his departure from the New England Patriots, the future Hall of Famer couldn’t find any takers. A year later, when it seemed like Belichick was just about to enter the interview cycle, he surprisingly rushed into taking the vacant North Carolina Tar Heels job instead.

Considering he’s never been a college football head coach before, the news came as a shocker, especially when he’s chasing history. Yet, as crazy as that story has been, there’s another that is arguably more unbelievable.

Belichick, 73, is and has been dating 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. That storyline has drawn far more scrutiny.

Now, according to Pablo Torre, Belichick’s inner circle has grown “deeply concerned” about his ties to Hudson.

“What if I told you that [Belichick’s] inner circle of actual coaches on staff, including a certain Mike Lombardi, is deeply concerned about Jordon Hudson and her presence in the building?” Pablo Torre on Bill Belichick/Jordon Hudson

Incredibly, Torre and podcast host Bill Simmons quickly pivoted away from the comment, providing no further context to a juicy situation. Yet, the whole scenario is odd.

Does a head coach’s girlfriend really need to be around the day-to-day operations of a college football team? How many other professional teams operate like this?

Naturally, if the Tar Heels struggle immensely this season, criticism will surely be pointed at the Belichick-Hudson connection. Ultimately, if it becomes a big fail, they’ll be viewed as a laughingstock, and that’s not what Belichick is about.

