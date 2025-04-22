Ohio State and LSU reportedly among finalist for hidden gem in college basketball transfer portal

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers are reportedly among the finalists for a hidden gem scorer still available in the college basketball transfer portal.

This is a pivotal time in the college basketball offseason as programs look to land impact talent in the transfer portal — AKA amateur basketball free agency. After having underwhelming seasons in 2024-25, Ohio State and LSU are trying to find talent that can get them back into the NCAA Tournament next season, and it seems both schools are eyeing the same player.

Howard transfer Blake Harper has cut his list to the following programs: Creighton, Ohio State, [and] LSU,” Harper’s agent told CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Blake Harper stats (2024-25): 19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 40% 3PT

The freshman guard is unlikely to be on most college basketball fans’ radar in the portal. Howard plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with the likes of Norfolk State and Delaware State. It certainly isn’t anything close to a Power 5 conference. And the Howard Bisons weren’t the best of the bunch this past season after posting a 7-7 record.

However, Howard’s record was not from lack from Harper doing all he could to elevate the Bisons in his first season. The teenager won MEAC Player of the Year honors this season as he posted 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and a steal per game while shooting 40% from three. He doesn’t come from a big-time program, but Harper has big-time talent, and he would be a major addition to either Ohio State or LSU next season.

