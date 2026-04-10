The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their first National Championship in college basketball since 1989, but the work isn’t done. Michigan landed Tennessee Volunteers big man J.P. Estrella in the NCAA transfer portal for frontcourt depth. Now, the Wolverines are predicted to land a top transfer portal star.

Michigan is predicted to land Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard/forward Juke Harris, Rivals’ No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, as reported by on3’s Jamie Shaw. Harris, who was the ACC Most Improved Player and Second-Team All-ACC Player, had a breakout season with Wake Forest.

The 20-year-old player averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Harris shot 44.4% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point line. It was a massive jump after Harris averaged 6.1 points in his freshman year. Granted, the 6-foot-7 guard/forward jumped from 19.0 minutes to 35.1 minutes per game.

Harris would be a massive addition for Michigan, which already has Estrella and Elliot Cadeau confirmed for the 2026-27 college basketball season. Trey McKenney will also return for his sophomore season in a bigger role. As of now, Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Will Tschetter are guaranteed to leave for the NBA.

Michigan could also lose Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara, with the latter being more likely to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. If the Wolverines land one of the best players in the portal, they would have Cadeau, McKenney, Harris, Estrella, Brandon McCoy Jr., and others. This doesn’t account for Johnson or Mara, since they haven’t decided.

Coming off a National Championship, head coach Dusty May is looking to reload. If Michigan can land Harris, it would immediately elevate an already strong roster.

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