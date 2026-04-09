Flory Bidunga is the top college basketball player in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a breakout season with the Kansas Jayhawks, Bidunga is an elite defensive anchor and high-efficiency finisher known for his incredible shot-blocking and explosive athleticism. The 20-year-old dominates in the paint, shooting 64% from the field.

During the 2025-26 season, Bidunga averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. The 6-foot-10 big man was tied for seventh with a 64.0 field goal percentage while playing 31.6 minutes per matchup. Needless to say, Bidunga is going to demand a massive price in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Here are the five best landing spots for Bidunga as the top transfer player available.

North Carolina Tar Heels

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The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to retool under new head coach Michael Malone, and Flory Bidunga would be an amazing pickup. With Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar likely leaving for the NBA, North Carolina could use a player of Bidunga’s caliber. The only drawback might be the unpredictability of Malone’s coaching style in college basketball.

Louisville Cardinals

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The Louisville Cardinals are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season. Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey had a great first year, but the consistency didn’t carry over into his second campaign. Now, Bidunga is scheduled to visit the Cardinals on Friday, and if everything goes well, he could end up leaving Kansas for Louisville.

St. John’s Red Storm

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The St. John’s Red Storm will have to replace Zuby Ejiofor, and Bidunga would be an excellent option. Ejiofor had elite defensive versatility, rim protection, and rebounding with St. John’s, which matches Bidunga’s strengths on the court. If St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino wants to keep the same blueprint, Bidunga should be on line one.

Duke Blue Devils

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The Duke Blue Devils would love to add Bidunga to their frontcourt. Patrick Ngongba is expected to declare for the NBA Draft, leaving a massive need for a big man going into the 2026-27 college basketball season. It will take a massive price to land Bidunga, but he would fit head coach Jon Scheyer‘s system, as Duke looks to get over the hill.

Michigan Wolverines

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The Michigan Wolverines could lose Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. to the NBA Draft, leaving Budinga as an excellent fit. Even if Johnson stays, the 20-year-old big man would be a great addition to the frontcourt as head coach Dusty May looks for another National Championship. Michigan is the premier destination for transfer players, and Budinga would be an anchor for the team.

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