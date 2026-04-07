The NCAA men’s basketball national championship game between UConn and Michigan got off to an unforgettable start Monday night in Indianapolis. Local band Soul Lounge delivered a powerful, and as their name would indicate, soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The crowd, both in the arena and at home, was instantly captivated.

The Indianapolis-based group, known for their energetic live performances and large social media following, took center court moments before tip-off and sent chills through thousands of fans with their moving rendition of the anthem.

It softened even the most hardened of hearts, including UConn head coach Dan Hurley, a borderline madman. Hurley and his players were seen singing along enthusiastically, while the performance earned an immediate standing ovation.

Go ahead. Tell me you don’t want to run through a wall to profess your American pride after watching this performance.

Soul Lounge National Anthem Lights Up March Madness Championship

Social media quickly lit up with praise for the soulful delivery, sparking widespread calls to feature the performers at even bigger stages. Fans flooded platforms with demands to “book them for the Super Bowl” and suggestions for other major events, including the World Cup.

“Absolutely INCREDIBLE National Anthem! 15/10. What a start to the National Championship!” one smitten fan wrote on X.

“Soul (Lounge) just delivered the most moving national anthem I have ever heard,” another reacted. “Can we book them for the Super Bowl?”

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Whether or not the soulful rendition of the anthem is your thing, one has to admit this was a much better version than the one provided by Tony Award-winning actor Chris Jackson last month.

The guy who originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, the garbage musical (I’m willing to fight you on this), stepped onto Citi Field for the Mets‘ 2026 Opening Day against the Pirates and completely blanked on the national anthem.

Let me repeat that — George Washington forgot the lyrics to the national anthem.

Trump-hating Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson completely butchered the National Anthem at the New York Mets' home opener today. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JlUXtqeWS7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 26, 2026

Soul Lounge 1, thee founding father 0.

We’ve certainly seen our fair share of epic national anthem performances in the sporting world in recent months. Perhaps the most amazing one to date came from 104-year-old World War II veteran Dominick Critelli, who captivated a packed UBS Arena just before the New Year with a stirring saxophone rendition before the New York Islanders faced off against the New York Rangers.

Critelli, a former Army Staff Sergeant born in 1921, played a flawless performance on his soprano saxophone—an instrument he has mastered since before enlisting to fight in World War II.

As he hit the final extended note, the crowd—filled with fans from both teams—erupted in applause, followed by chants of “USA! USA!”

Critelli saluted the arena in response, clearly beaming with pride.

104-year-old World War II veteran Dominick Critelli played the national anthem on the saxophone at the Rangers-Islanders game



Pretty special stuff 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/duou98CQ72 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 27, 2025

Michigan, by the way, went on to defeat UConn 69-63 and claim the national title. But Soul Lounge’s performance remained one of the most talked-about elements of the evening.