ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon delivered a scathing takedown of UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma following his heated confrontation with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

As most Sportsnaut readers know, Auriemma lost his mind after the Gamecocks’ 62-48 victory over the Huskies in the women’s Final Four semifinal.

The tension boiled over during the traditional postgame handshake line, where a visibly frustrated Auriemma approached Staley and began shouting.

The incident was fueled in part by Auriemma’s halftime complaints about a UConn player’s ripped jersey, which he blamed on rough play by South Carolina. Video evidence and statements from the player herself later confirmed that Sarah Strong had accidentally torn her own jersey in frustration after a missed call.

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

Wilbon Rips Geno Auriemma as Massively Insecure Bully After Dawn Staley Clash

Wilbon sharply criticized Auriemma not only for the on-court outburst and failure to properly engage in the handshake line—wandering away instead—but also for what he called a “bogus apology” and “fictional lies” about the jersey incident.

“I’m going to take the rest of the time to deal with Geno, who was guilty of not just the handshake, but the bogus apology and the fictional lies he had a ripped jersey, saying the other team behaved like thugs when his own player ripped her own jersey. It’s the disgraceful behavior of a massively insecure bully,” Wilbon said.

“It was petulant, it was classless.”

It was indeed all of those things.

Michael Wilbon tees off on Geno Auriemma:



"It's the disgraceful behavior of a massively insecure bully. It was petulant, it was classless."



"Lied on national TV, round after round of interviews … accused South Carolina's players of doing something his own players did as if we… pic.twitter.com/pk6toF56rR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 6, 2026

Wilbon further noted that Auriemma’s public apology failed to directly address Staley, the person he had confronted.

“The fictional visualization of the ripped jersey is unbelievable. The apology didn’t even address the person he offended. We’re all taught to shake hands at the end of a game, no matter what happens. Maybe before a game. He couldn’t even do that.” Wilbon continued to rip the legendary UConn coach.

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“(Geno) wandered away, and then he lied on national television, round after round of interviews, and accused South Carolina’s players of doing something his own players did, as if we don’t all have television,” he added.

Wilbon said the entire incident from Auriemma’s standpoint was “disgraceful.”

The day after the game, the UConn coach issued a statement acknowledging his poor behavior.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut,” he said.

Auriemma apologized to the South Carolina staff and team, adding that the spotlight should remain on the Gamecocks’ strong performance rather than his actions. But he never explicitly directed his apology toward Staley.

Staley and her program largely downplayed the matter publicly as they prepared for the national championship game. After South Carolina lost, she took what many critics considered a subtle jab at Geno.

“I can swallow [the loss] because we lost to a really good human being and a good team that represents women’s basketball well,” Staley said of UCLA coach Cori Close.

Come to think of it, that wasn’t really subtle at all.

Do you agree with Michael Wilbon’s harsh assessment of Auriemma as a “massively insecure bully,” or do you think the criticism went too far?