New rumor reveals absurd NIL sum Texas Tech will pay JT Toppin to get them to 2026 Final Four

A new rumor reveals that Texas Tech will make JT Toppin one of the highest-paid players in college basketball to get him back for the 2025-26 season.

The Red Raiders took another big step forward in year two for head coach Grant McCasland. After a 16-16 showing two years ago, the coach was able to get the school back to the NCAA Tournament. However, in March, he almost guided his program to the Final Four for just the second time in school history.

A key part of their success in 2024-25 was sophomore forward JT Toppin. The young star took another nice step forward this past season and evolved into one of the better frontcourt players in the game. He posted career highs in points (18.2) and rebounds (9.4) and improved his shooting from the line by 11 percentage points.

However, after such a big season and deep run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Toppin could have easily parlayed that into being a first-round pick in June’s NBA Draft. However, McCasland and the Texas Tech staff were able to talk Toppin into staying for one more season in Lubbock.

Well, a new rumor explains the huge amount of money the program is going to be shelling out next season to try and get to the Final Four next March.

Texas Tech will pay JT Toppin $4 million next season

CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt Norlander was one of the first to break the news that the first-time All-American talent would be returning next season. And that he will be a preseason pick to be the 2025-26 Player of the Year. However, he also revealed the massive sum he will earn from Texas Tech next season.

“JT Toppin is expected to be paid $4 million in NIL earnings at Texas Tech next season,” Norlander wrote on X. “The latest/biggest piece of evidence that reflects how invested TTU is in basketball. And a positive development for the sport to retain a player as great as Toppin.

“True NIL figures can be moving targets, but Toppin should rank among the four/five largest NIL earners yet in CBB,” he added. “Cooper Flagg outpaced everyone — thanks to huge national image + commercial endorsements — while incoming BYU frosh AJ Dybantsa should comfortably cruise past $5 million.”

While Toppin was not among the best players in the nation this past season. The program is paying a huge amount for his potential next season. A Final Four birth would be massive for the school. And Toppin has the potential to lead them there next year.