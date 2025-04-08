Arkanas Razorbacks projected to land standout big man in college basketball transfer portal

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks‘ men’s basketball team exceeded expectations this past season in the first year under John Calipari. After reaching the Sweet Sixteen, Calipari and the Razorbacks are now focused on the college basketball transfer portal to make the roster even stronger.

Arkansas is poised to lose several key contributors this offseason, including Boogie Fland, Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo. Even with a strong recruiting class coming in, led by five-star guards Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff, Calipari’s frontcourt needs work.

Related: Arkansas Razorbacks NIL budget for men’s college basketball revealed

Thanks in part to one of the largest NIL budgets in college basketball, the Razorbacks are heavily in play for Florida State Seminoles power forward Malique Ewin. In his latest college basketball transfer portal predictions, Pete Nakos of On3.com has the Razorbacks landing Ewin.

“Since entering the portal, Florida State transfer Malique Ewin has emerged as one of Arkansas’ top targets in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound power forward averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season, all the while shooting 59.6% from the field. With John Calipari expecting some roster turnover, bringing in Ewin is the top priority for Arkansas, and things are trending in the right direction for the Razorbacks.” Pete Nakos on ‘medium’ confidence level prediction of the Arkansas Razorbacks landing Malique Ewin

Fortunately, the college basketball transfer portal is deep on impact talent who could contribute significantly next season as part of the Razorbacks’ rotation. With big men seeming to be the focus for Arkansas’ coaching staff, one target in particular could be coming their way.

Ewin is rated as the 24th-best player in the On3 transfer portal rankings. The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked as the ninth-best power forward in the class with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million. It would fit right within the Arkansas NIL budget for the 2025-’26 roster.

Related: Highest paid college basketball coaches 2025, including Arkansas Razorbacks coach

Malique Ewin stats (ESPN): 14.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG< 1.7 APG, 0.8 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 59.6% FG, 65.3% FT

He enrolled at Florida State rated by 247 Sports as the third-best junior college prospect in 2024. In his first season with the Seminoles, he thrived in a starting role and made the most of his opportunities after being a non-factor at Ole Miss (2022-’23).

Ewin had nine games this past season with double-digit rebounds, including two performances with 15-plus boards. He also proved to be a maestro as an offensive rebounder, pulling down at least 5 in seven different games. Ewin is also a capable scorer – 24 games with double-digit points – and could prove to be a double-double threat for Arkansas next season if he commits to the program.