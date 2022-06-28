EXCLUSIVE: Cody Stamann down for a ‘dream’ fight against Frankie Edgar, but open to a scrap with Adrian Yanez next

After getting back in the win column at UFC Austin, veteran bantamweight Cody Stamann is ready to begin a new win streak in the Octagon. And a “dream” fight against future Hall-of-Famer Frankie Edgar, or a scrap with rising star Adrian Yanez are both bouts he’d be interested in.

On June 18 in Austin, Texas, Stamann ended the first losing streak of his career when he scored a destructive 59-second victory over uber-veteran Eddie Wineland. The win was his first knockout in the UFC and the first since a pair of KOs during his pre-Octagon days in 2017.

It was a must-win scenario for the 32-year-old who was fighting on the last bout of his current deal, and the Michigan native delivered in a major way. He scored a fight-night bonus and confirmed to Sportsnaut that he landed a nice raise in a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

With his future secure, he can now focus on the obvious question of, what’s next. While he isn’t currently ranked, he is an established name at bantamweight who had a number next to his name for quite some time, before his recent losing skid. So it would make sense for him to face a ranked talent, or one that is also trying to break back into the top 15, in his next bout.

Cody Stamann says Frankie Edgar is still a ‘bad dude’ even at 40

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

With that in mind, Sportsnaut asked Stamann about his interest in a booking with the biggest competitor outside the top-10, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. It’s an idea “The Spartan” would very much be up for if given the opportunity because he views the UFC legend as a “dangerous” and “bad dude” even at 40.

“Honestly, it would be a dream to fight Frankie Edgar,” Stamann told Sportsnaut. “It’s an open yes, all the time. That doesn’t come from a place where I think Frankie’s past his prime because he showed [in his last fight] that he’s still got it. He looked good. He was beating [Marlon Vera] and then he got caught. So for me, Frankie’s still very dangerous, he’s still very game. You better be composed and really have your sh*t together if you’re gonna go in there and fight Edgar. “I definitely would think about fighting him,” he continued. “I definitely want a lot of time if I’m going to fight Frankie Edgar. I’ve got to be in the best shape of my life because I know that guy is coming. Every time you hit him he’s coming back with something. He’s a bad dude. That’s a pretty dangerous fight, as far as guys that are a little bit older. If they offered me that fight, I wouldn’t hesitate to say yes.”

Stamann vs Edgar makes sense with the New Jersey native currently ranked in the back-end of the top 15 after losing four of his last five. Plus, Edgar being forced to fight for division relevancy against a competitor trying to return to the rankings seems fitting. However, there are certainly other appealing opponent options in the division.

Stamann on Adrian Yanez fight: ‘I like the kid. But as far as all-around MMA game, I think I dust him’

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On the same UFC Austin card that Stamann showed out on, Adrian Yanez earned a fifth straight win inside the Octagon. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner is another fighter knocking on the rankings door and is seen as one of the top young prospects in the weight class. A battle between two fighters looking to jump into the rankings with a win seems logical.

Cody Stamann record: 20-5 (7 knockouts, 2 submissions)

Stamann is open to the idea and is a fan of Yanez’s impressive toughness and striking skills. However, the 25-fight veteran believes he has the all-around MMA game to hand the 28-year-old his first loss in nearly four years.

“I’ll fight him. You know I’m not gonna say no,” Stamann said with a laugh. “I like his hands. I like the way he fights. He makes exciting fights. He’s clearly tough. Randy Costa was kind of beating him up [in their July 2021 bout]. He buckled down and showed a lot of maturity as a fighter. Especially for as young as he is. To go out there, pick it up, and make sh*t happen. So yea, I like the kid. I think he’s got a lot of potential. But as far as all-around MMA game I think I dust him.”

Cody Stamann is 6-4-1 as a competitor in the UFC.