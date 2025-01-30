Cincinnati Reds rumor reveals club nearly made blockbuster trade fanbase has desperately hoped for

While the Cincinnati Reds have made a slew of solid moves this week, a new rumor claims they were very close to completing a deal for the type of impact player the fanbase has hoped for this offseason.

This has once again been a very active offseason around MLB. Some record-breaking contracts were handed out and several blockbuster trades were completed. However, one team that has done next to nothing over the first two months of the offseason is the Reds.

Their inactivity in the trade and free agent market has disappointed fans. Not just because it is a way to improve a roster on the rise. But there were MLB rumors in November that the front office was poised to make some big moves to improve the team for new manager Terry Francona. However, after an underwhelming offseason Cincy has been very busy recently.

They reached an agreement with free-agent outfielder Austin Hays. Signed veteran left-hander Wade Miley to a minor-league deal. And traded for lefty reliever Taylor Rogers all in the last couple of days. But a new report from The Athletic MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reveals the club was on the verge of adding a high-impact player from the American League recently.

Luis Robert stats (2024): .224 AVG, .278 OBP, .379 SLG, .657 OPS, 14 HR, 35 RBI, 47 R

The Cincinnati Reds almost traded for Luis Robert Jr.?

The insiders revealed on Thursday that the team was in deep discussions with the Chicago White Sox about acquiring talented outfielder Luis Robert Jr. However, there was one major issue that sunk a potential swap.

“The teams did not resolve how much of Robert’s salary the White Sox would have paid,” Rosenthal and Sammon reported. “Reds infield prospect Edwin Arroyo, who missed all of last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, was one player under discussion. But ultimately, the Reds could not get comfortable with the total cost.”

Luis Robert contract: Six years, $50 million

The 27-year-old one-time All-Star is set to make $15 million next season. His contract also includes $20 million club options for the following two years. Each of those options has a $2 million buyout. While he showed the heights of his potential in 2023 when hit 38 homers and drove in 80s runs, he regressed in 2024. Although that may have been due to injury issues.

