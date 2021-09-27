Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy taking time on QB decision

Jun 9, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields (1) and Andy Dalton (14) look to pass footballs during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy plans to be deliberate when determining the pecking order at quarterback this week.

Rookie first-round pick Justin Fields made his first career start Sunday at Cleveland in a 26-6 loss, and the Browns helped the Bears produce disastrous results: 1 passing yard and 42 total yards in 47 plays. One first down in 11 third-down snaps. Nine sacks allowed.

Fields required X-rays on his right hand after the game and was pressured on 60 percent of his dropbacks. X-rays were negative.

Fields was elevated from the backup role due to a knee injury to starting quarterback Andy Dalton.

“Big picture, after watching the tape, it’s stating the obvious to say we obviously have to be a heck of a lot better offensively and get into a rhythm,” Nagy said Monday.

The Bears face the Detroit Lions on Sunday and Nagy said he will update the status of the team’s quarterbacks on Wednesday.

“It keeps you up at night, because you want to figure out why,” Nagy said. “I care about this situation immensely.

“That’s what we’re working through right now, so I can’t definitely say (who) is the starter. Everything is on the table.”

Nick Foles, the No. 3 quarterback is healthy.

“They’re all three under consideration right now,” Nagy said. “We know where Nick’s at health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy.”

–Field Level Media