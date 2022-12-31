CFB community reacts to Michigan’s Roman Wilson’s touchdown catch getting overturned in Fiesta Bowl

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines were already off to a rough start in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl after turning it over on downs on their first possession and throwing a pick-six on their second. Nevertheless, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines kept battling against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Once quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a chance to move on from his earlier interception mistake, he quickly led Michigan down the field with a 50-yard strike to receiver Roman Wilson. In fact, the play appeared to be a touchdown, which would have closed the gap, shrinking TCU’s 14-3 lead.

But instead, the referees got involved, ruling Wilson just short of the endzone, noting that his knee touched down on the one-yard line as he reeled in the pass. Yet, spectators weren’t so sure of the refs’ call on this particular play.

Here’s the touchdown that got taken away from Michigan. You be the judge. Touchdown or ruled short of the goal line? We know what the refs think they saw.

Should this have been ruled a Touch Down? #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/BQG4yYThJN — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 31, 2022

In most cases, it doesn’t matter. Teams will just pound the ball in on the next play or two, easily gaining the yard needed to reach paydirt. But football is unpredictable, and that’s not what happened at all.

TCU somehow came away with the football on the very next play, on a failed handoff, leading to the fumble recovery and change in possession. Naturally, with the previous touchdown taken away, this left Wolverines fans incensed, and who can blame them with how their chance to advance to the College Football National Championship has begun?

Social media reacts to Michigan’s wild string of bad luck in Fiesta Bowl

Here are just a few of the reactions we gathered from social media from those who were dismayed by what they just witnessed, and some fun clips as well.

College football where we don’t know what a catch, targeting, or TD is pic.twitter.com/lZIxLrUHrJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2022

Roman Wilson bobbles the ball initially, then gains control as he’s falling over the goal line. Questionable overturn, in my opinion. https://t.co/kSE1xmR5v7 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 31, 2022

Still waiting on my explanation for how that Roman Wilson catch wasn’t a touchdown. — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) December 31, 2022

1. That’s a TD. He didn’t have possession until he was in the end zone



2. Michigan got cute again. Fullback dive to a guy with 9 totes on the year. Terrible — Cole Roberts 🌵🌵🌵🌵 (@bourbonandblues) December 31, 2022

Between the physics of the Roman Wilson catch and the ensuing replay and spot, that's a TD in 999/1000 scenarios. TCU voodoo magic does not respect probabilities. — Max Vellencio (@Wil__Hunter) December 31, 2022

That was the worst review in history – that was a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson



Either way – this Michigan team has been a disaster inside the 5 yard line. WTF — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) December 31, 2022

I would've given Michigan the TD – but Roman Wilson's knee obviously hit at the 1/2 yard line. This is why you have to appreciate officiating by the letter of the law – you still have to make the half yard and Michigan botched the handoff, lost the ball. The "impossible" happened — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2022

That review of Roman Wilson's touchdown is going to sting Michigan.



That's a matter of inches. Tough to see that overturned. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 31, 2022

